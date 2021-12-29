Who Is the Ominous and Mysterious Owl in ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and What Is Its Role?

Who Is the Ominous and Mysterious Owl in the Netflix Series ‘The Witcher’ Season 2 and What Is Its Role?

Season 2 of The Witcher introduced a slew of new characters to the mix.

Throughout the season, fans were left wondering who or what the mysterious owl was.

Sigismund Dijkstra was frequently seen with an owl.

He addressed the owl as if it were a living being.

The owl is also seen from the perspective of the fans in The Witcher Season 2, implying that it is not a simple pet for Dijkstra to keep around.

The owl’s identity and role in the larger scheme of the complex story between the kingdoms and Ciri’s fate were revealed in the season finale.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Witcher.]

To understand the relationship and connection to the owl in the Netflix series, fans must first understand Dijkstra’s role.

He appears in the series as a Redanian spymaster who aids King Vizimir in his attempt to take control of Cintra from within.

Dijkstra is regarded as astute, a sleuth, and not entirely trustworthy.

He’s a lot smarter than he lets on, and he’s got a few aces up his sleeve.

He persuades King Vizimir to ignore Nilfgaard and concentrate on conquering Cintra, which is currently occupied by elf refugees.

Dijkstra also intends to track down Ciri and wed her to his king.

While everyone else is concentrating on Nilfgaard, Dijkstra has bigger plans.

He plans and converses with an owl in Season 2 of The Witcher.

While the owl appears to be a common animal, fans see Dijkstra through the eyes of the owl.

Is the owl able to change its shape?

During a pivotal scene in Season 2 of ‘The Witcher,’ fans speculate that Tissaia is an imposter.

The mysterious creature first appeared in the fourth episode of the series.

During the finale, however, fans finally learn her true identity.

Philippa Eilhart, a sorceress with shapeshifting abilities, is the owl in question.

The ability to transform into other creatures is rare among mages.

Even Yennefer hasn’t mastered the technique.

The sound of an owl can be heard when Istredd tells Francesca the truth about Ciri.

When she informs Dijkstra that Ciri is alive and her Elven blood lineage has been discovered, she reveals her true form.

Dijkstra instructs her to bring him the bard for whom he has become a patron.

The owl Philippa also acts as a go-between for Dijkstra and the elf refugee-turned-Redanian spy Dara in Season 2 of The Witcher.

Philippa’s ability to remain unseen will be useful when…

