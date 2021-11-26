Who is Trevor Siemian’s wife, Bo Podkopacz, from the New Orleans Saints?

Trevor Siemian has spent time with several teams since being drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, including the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, and New Orleans Saints.

And through it all, Bo Podkopacz has been by his side.

The Saints released Siemian on December 31, 2021, but he was re-signed a week later.

After Saints starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL in Week 8, Siemian’s number was called. Who Dat Nation wanted to learn everything they could about the athlete and his wife.

Here’s more information on the couple.

Siemain was born on the 12th of December.

Walter and Colleen Siemian gave birth to me on January 26, 1991, in Danbury, Connecticut.

He attended Olympia High School in Orlando after his family moved to Florida.

He went to Northwestern University to study communications after graduation.

Bozena Marie Podkopacz, Siemain’s future bride, was born on Oct.

Jerry Podkopacz, a former college tennis player, and Marcy (nee.

Podkopacz is from Plymouth, Minnesota, and, like Siemain, she attended Northwestern University, where the two met.

Learning and Organizational Change were two of Podkopacz’s majors.

Before graduating in 2014, she worked as a product specialist for the Gatorade Management Program and interned at the Evanston Art Center and the Yellow Tractor Project.

After that, Podkopacz went to the University of Denver to study law.

Meet Bo Podkopacz, Trevor Siemian’s girlfriend.https:t.coCzvXzRp7Hepic.twitter.comQ0xupxP3A0

Siemian proposed to his longtime girlfriend in Telluride, Colorado, in 2018 while riding a ski gondola.

The following year, they married.

Podkopacz, too, is a sportsman.

She was a soccer player throughout her childhood and college years.

According to NUSports.com, she was a two-time all-conference player at Wayzata High School, led the school to third-place finishes in the state tournament as a sophomore and junior, is a five-year member of the Minnesota ODP team that placed third at nationals, and a five-year member of the Woodbury Inferno club, as well as an ODP teammate of former Wildcat Bri Westlund and a club teammate of Julie Sierks.

She was also a member of the state champion track team, and as a sophomore, she set the school record in the 100-meter dash….

