Who is YNW Melly and how much money does he have?

What is the net worth of YNW Melly?

Rapper YNW Melly rose to prominence in the late 2010s thanks to his mixtape releases.

Melly, whose real name is Jamel Demons, is also well-known in the music industry for his hit singles.

YNW Melly is a rapper from Gifford, Florida.

Young N**** World or Young New Wave is the acronym in his stage name.

His first project was the Collect Call EP, which he released in 2017 while still in prison.

Melly followed up Collect Call with his debut mixtape, I Am You.

In January of this year, Melly released her second mixtape, We All Shine.

We All Shine received a lot of press and featured Kanye West.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rapper has a net worth of (dollar)100,000.

Murder on My Mind, Melly the Menace, Mixed Personalities, and Suicidal are among his most popular songs.

YNW Melly has a variety of social media accounts that fans can follow.

The rapper has more than three million Instagram followers.

The hip hop artist has over 397,000 Twitter followers.

He promotes his various music projects and singles through his social media accounts.

