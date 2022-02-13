Who is Zedd, the Super Bowl Pregame DJ?

Who is Zedd, the DJ for the Super Bowl Pregame?

Zedd’s songs “Clarity,” “Stay the Night,” and “Stay” have racked up millions of Spotify streams, and he’ll be hosting the Super Bowl pre-show in 2022.

What do we know about Zedd and his most well-known songs?

Zedd, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, is an electronic dance music (EDM) and pop music DJ, record producer, and songwriter.

With “Clarity,” he won a Grammy Award for Best Dance Recording, and in 2022, he was nominated for “Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)” in the category of Best Remixed Recording.

Zedd’s most well-known songs are dance tracks.

This includes “The Middle,” the artist’s most popular Spotify song, which has received over 1 billion plays as of February 2022.

“Stay” has been streamed over one billion times on Spotify.

Zedd collaborates with other artists in his hit songs as a DJ.

Zedd collaborated with Foxes on the 2012 album “Clarity,” and “Fall Into the Sky,” from the same album, featured Lucky Date and Ellie Goulding.

Disclosure and Zedd were both credited as artists on “You’ve Got to Let Go If You Want To Be Free” in 2022.

Zedd announced that he will perform in the Super Bowl pre-show in 2022, in addition to his residency at Zouk nightclub in Las Vegas.

He was named the official pre-game DJ, and he performed before the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams kicked off.

At 1 p.m., the Super Bowl pre-show starts.

NBC and Peacock will broadcast the show at 8 p.m. EST.

Missed calls from his “team” and a slew of text messages were how Zedd first learned about his new gig.

During an interview with ET Online, Zedd said, “I didn’t want to be too happy until I knew it was happening….”

“I’m really excited about this one because it’s actually happening!”

Zedd isn’t the only artist performing at the Super Bowl in 2022.

The “National Anthem” will be performed by Grammy-nominated artist Mickey Guyton prior to the Super Bowl kickoff.

Jhené Aiko, a Grammy nominee, will perform “America the Beautiful,” a song written by Dr. Dre and other hip-hop artists.

At the Pepsi Halftime Show, Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform together.

According to CBS Sports, Jay-Z said in a statement, “On February 13, 2022, at the Super Bowl.”

“My name is Dr.

Dre, a musical visionary from Compton; Snoop Dogg, a Long Beach icon; and Kendrick Lamar, a young musical pioneer from Compton, will take the stage…

