Who Killed King Rhoam in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’?

How Did King Rhoam Die and Who Killed Him in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’?

While Nintendo is known for making’safe’ games, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild had a darker tone to it, with several characters dying tragically.

Thunderblight Ganon defeated Gerudo Chief Urbosa in Vah Naboris, and Fireblight Ganon defeated Goron Daruk in Vah Rudania.

King Rhoam, Hyrule’s last king, died under mysterious circumstances in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

While Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity provided a possible answer, fans still haven’t figured out who – or what – killed King Rhoam in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

While the circumstances surrounding King Rhoam Bosphoramus Hyrule’s death in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are unknown, players have uncovered some details.

When Link awakens from the Shrine of Resurrection, he encounters an elderly gentleman.

The old man reveals himself as King Rhoam, Hyrule’s last king before the Great Calamity, atop the Temple of Time.

He tells Link about Princess Zelda’s attempts to reawaken her powers in order to stop the evil Calamity Ganon from returning, but she was ultimately unsuccessful.

The four Divine Beasts Vah Medoh, Vah Rute, Vah Rudania, and Vah Naboris, as well as the Guardians, were corrupted by Calamity Ganon.

During an assault on Hyrule Castle, Link and Zelda were able to flee, but the rest of the party was unable to.

He “perishes fighting the Guardians and monsters while helping people to safety,” according to the Breath of the Wild book “Creating a Champion,” page 361.

The story of King Rhoam’s death in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity appears to be detailed.

Fans, on the other hand, have argued over whether Age of Calamity is a canon prequel to BOTW.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity took place 100 years before the events of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Link and Zelda rush through Hyrule Castle in the battle “Calamity Strikes,” killing Guadian Stalkers and monsters.

They attempt to contact Zelda’s father, but Guardians quickly surround them.

To give Link and Zelda a chance to escape, King Rhoam stays behind as a heroic sacrifice.

Most of the original events were altered as a result of Terrako’s time travel.

King Rhoam did not, in fact, perish.

He used a Guardian Shield to shield himself and the Knights of Hyrule from the Guardian’s lasers when it appeared that they were doomed.

In the Age of Calamity battle “The Great Plateau,” he was reunited with Zelda for the first time.

Fans have been debating whether or not anything in the film…

