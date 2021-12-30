Who Knows the Truth About Red on ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9?

The mystery surrounding Raymond “Red” Reddington’s true identity was revisited in Season 9 of The Blacklist.

Some fans believe that the episode “Konets” contained all of the information they required.

Others believe Red’s identity is still a mystery.

There is a list of characters, both dead and alive, who may have known the truth (or part of the truth) besides Red, but some fans believe that only Red has the answers.

It’s difficult to figure out who Red is.

Red clearly values Liz Keen’s presence.

Many fans believe that Red is Liz’s mother, Katarina Rostova, who has undergone extensive facial reconstruction surgery.

“Konets” seemed to confirm this theory in some ways.

During a montage when Liz was dying, the episode showed a clip of Katarina holding Liz.

However, many fans are skeptical of the “Redarina” theory.

Some believe that such a dramatic physical transformation would not have been possible, especially without scars or other visible signs.

Is there anyone in Season 9 of The Blacklist who knows the truth?

The drama is still going on.

A Reddit user compiled a comprehensive list of people who know “The Truth” about Red.

Only Red and Dembe are still alive.

Among the other characters are Mr.

Alan Fitch, Sutton Ross, Ian Garvey, Tatiana Petrova, and possibly Alexander Kirk. Kaplan, Sam Milhoan, Diane Fowler, Peter “The Director” Kotsiopolous, Alan Fitch, Sutton Ross, Ian Garvey, Tatiana Petrova

Many of the characters on this list have had their knowledge challenged by other fans.

“I believe that this list is incorrect.

I believe Fowler, the Director, Fitch, Garvey, and Ross are unaware of Reddington’s existence.

And you forgot about Ilya, Ivan, Renard, and Koehler,” wrote one fan.

Red made a shocking discovery in Season 9 of The Blacklist that led him to believe Liz knew the truth about his identity before she died.

He matched her fingerprints to the letter explaining who he is.

Agnes appears to be aware of the truth as well.

She tells Red in episode 6 that she knows he’s Russian and that her mother once told her that he’s the most important person in her life.

Even so, some fans believe that there is only one person who knows the truth for certain.

"Whatever you call 'the truth,' there's only one person we can be certain knows the truth, and that's the…

