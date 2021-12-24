Who pays for the repairs and where is The Repair Shop filmed?

Who pays for the repairs in The Repair Shop, and where is it shot?

Antiques are restored to their former glory on BBC One’s THE Repair Shop, with experts working their magic on everything from furniture to paintings, old toys, and clocks.

In their workshop, the skilled team breathes new life into sentimental items – but who pays for the repairs, and where does The Repair Shop call home?

The Weald and Downland Living Museum, just outside Chichester, is where The Repair Shop is filmed.

It’s surrounded by the South Downs National Park, which makes for a lovely setting.

The 40-acre site includes a collection of historic rural buildings as well as demonstrations of traditional farming trades and crafts.

It is open to the public and has reopened following the COVID-19 closures.

The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is one of the awards the museum has received.

The Court Barn houses the main workshop, where the experts greet families and work on their prized possessions.

The Wagon Shed and Stables, which are adjacent to the Repair Shop, are also used.

Dominic Chinea usually does his metal work here.

The good news is that the show covers all of the repairs, so they’re completely free.

“We don’t charge for repairs,” said Rob Butterfield, head of factual at Ricochet, the show’s production company.

“We’re delighted if people want to donate to charity, but it’s not required.”

The Repair Shop will have a Christmas special airing on Christmas Eve (December 24).

BBC One will broadcast it starting at 7 p.m.

You can watch it and any previous episodes on the iPlayer after they’ve aired.