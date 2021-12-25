Who Played Billy the Killer in the 1974 Original of “Black Christmas”?

Christmas is a time to spend with family and friends, but it’s also the ideal setting for holiday horror.

One of the best Christmas-themed horror films is 1974’s Black Christmas.

Billy is a terrifying assassin, but his face is never revealed to the audience.

Who played the killer, Billy, in Black Christmas, according to director-producer Bob Clark and camera operator Bert Dunk.

The first Black Christmas film follows a group of sorority girls during the Christmas season.

They receive obnoxious phone calls from an unknown source on a regular basis.

As the residents start to vanish one by one, what appears to be a joke turns terrifying.

Black Christmas is Canada’s third-highest-grossing film.

The film’s terrifying atmosphere and mysterious killer, Billy, have left an indelible mark on audiences.

It has earned a spot on many best horror film of all time lists and continues to terrify audiences to this day.

In 1974, a low-budget horror film shot in Toronto was released in theaters, revolutionizing horror filmmaking.

BLACK CHRISTMAS (1974), a now-legendary film among genre fans, was not only the first slasher film, but also one of the most terrifying. pic.twitter.comSGa05axPqJ

A look behind the scenes of Black Christmas uncovers some fascinating facts from the cast and crew of the film.

Billy was discussed by Clark and cameraman Bert Dunk.

They discussed how the killer was apprehended and who played the part.

“I wanted to see if we could get away with a film where you never saw the killer, which I don’t believe had ever been done before,” Clark said.

“When the cameraman could be Billy climbing,” says the narrator.

The camera operator himself played Billy in Black Christmas, with a fascinating use of the camera to capture the point-of-view shots.

“Well, I told Bob about a plan I had for mounting the camera on my shoulder,” Dunk explained.

“I had a special harness made for it that gave me a lot of flexibility, so I could climb the trellis with both hands in.”

“I was also able to raise the front of the rig when I looked up at the top of the trellis, so that the camera lens itself could tilt up and look up,” Dunk continued.

“That’s what we did all the time…

