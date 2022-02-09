Who Plays Sophie’s Mother, Lori, in ‘How I Met Your Father’? Why Does Paget Brewster Look So Familiar?

Who Plays Sophie’s Mother, Lori, in ‘How I Met Your Father’? Why Does Paget Brewster Look Familiar?

Have you met Sophie’s mother, Lori, played by Paget Brewster on Hulu’s How I Met Your Father Episode 5?

Despite the fact that Brewster’s appearance is limited to one episode, many viewers will recognize him.

This is where you may have seen her previously.

[Warning: minor spoilers ahead for How I Met Your Father Episode 5, “The Good Mom.”]

Sophie (Hilary Duff) receives an unexpected visit from her mother in How I Met Your Father Season 1 Episode 5, “The Good Mom,” who wants to celebrate Sophie’s birthday a week late.

Lori also wants Sophie to meet her new boyfriend, and Sophie is determined to figure out why he’s acting so strange.

Valentina (Francia Raisa), who would rather drop the situation, is concerned by Sophie’s determination.

As fans may recall, Valentina told Jesse (Chris Lowell) in the premiere episode that Lori had a “party girl” attitude, forcing Sophie to mature quickly.

Sophie’s mother has had a strained relationship with her since then.

Sophie later told Jesse about her childhood in episode 3.

She revealed that her mother had a lot of boyfriends.

Sophie explained, “It was just my mom and me, bouncing around from one boyfriend’s house to the next.”

“I was the big sister, always picking up the pieces after every breakup, and I got really good at fixing her,” she says.

I don’t mind if Hollywood doesn’t like my natural grey hair (which I refer to as “precious metals”) as long as they like wigs as much as I do. pic.twitter.comuy0RbUrYSX

Paget Brewster is best known for her role as Emily Prentiss on Criminal Minds, which is one of her most well-known roles in her career.

According to IMDb, she also has nearly 100 other credits to her name.

Brewster’s breakthrough came in 1997, when she landed the role of Kathy on Friends.

Following that, the actor appeared in a number of guest roles on television shows and dabbled in voice acting for shows such as Godzilla: The Series and American Dad!

Between 2006 and 2012, Brewster was a regular on Criminal Minds before departing for a time.

She reappeared in 2016 and stayed in the role until the crime drama’s conclusion in 2020.

Brewster is now rumored to be in the process of…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

I’m cool if Hollywood doesn’t like my real grey hair ( I call it “precious metals” ) as long as Hollywood loves a wig as much as I do. pic.twitter.com/uy0RbUrYSX — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) October 10, 2021