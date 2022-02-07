Who sings the Netflix show Sweet Magnolias’ theme song?

Who sings the Netflix show’s theme song, Sweet Magnolias?

SWEET Magnolias is a Netflix drama about balancing love, family, and career that is worth binge-watching.

The show has a catchy theme song, and fans are curious as to who is singing it.

The Netflix series follows the lives of three South Carolina women as they navigate the ups and downs of romance, career, and family life.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher plays Maddie Townsend, a recent divorcee who is opening her own spa; Brooke Elliot plays Dana Sue Sullivan, a restaurant owner; and Heather Headly plays Helen Decatur, an attorney who is looking to start her own family.

The show has been described as “heartfelt,” “emotional,” and “romantic” by Netflix.

Sherryl Woods’ novels are the inspiration for the show.

Nickel Creek’s Destination is the Sweet Magnolias’ theme song.

Sara Watkins sings it, with Chris Thile and Sean Watkins providing background vocals.

In 2015, the song was nominated for a Grammy for Best American Roots Performance.

Ode To A Butterfly, another of the band’s hits, received two Grammy nominations in 2001 (for Best Bluegrass Album and Best Country Instrumental).

Nickel Creek took a brief hiatus in 2007, but returned in 2014 with a new album.

The hit song Destination appears on the album A Dotted Line.

Destination is a motivational song about letting go of a bad relationship and finding your way in life.

The following are the lyrics to the theme song:

You don’t owe me another minute of your wasted timeYou act as if everything is fine.

Knowing that I’ll be getting my life back on track, it’s not difficult to leave.

I need to choose a destinationFind where I belongThis time I’m not hesitating, and I’ll be moving on(to where I belong)I’ll be moving on(over the line I’ve drawn)I’m already gone.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.