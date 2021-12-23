Who Spilled Sonny and Nina’s Tea on ‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers Roundup?

Who Spilled Sonny and Nina’s Tea on ‘General Hospital’ Weekly Spoilers?

This week’s General Hospital spoilers roundup is a doozy, with Nina on trial for a crime she didn’t commit.

The truth about Nina’s time in Nixon Falls must be revealed in order to save her skin.

On the other hand, if the truth is revealed, Carly’s fury will be unrivaled.

(And that’s only the beginning of Sonny’s drama.) But will Sonny put his life on the line to save Nina, and if he doesn’t, who will?

[Warning: Potential spoilers for future episodes of General Hospital follow.]

General Hospital will air a repeat episode on Friday, December 24th, due to the Christmas holiday.

When the show returns on December 27, however, it will be back with a vengeance.

On today’s hearing, Nina has a lot riding on it.

The preliminary hearing for Nina is well underway.

The District Attorney then calls a surprise witness: Carly’s daughter, Willow, after Sonny has taken the stand.

This will be a bombshell testimony, according to Celebrity Dirty Laundry.

“By bringing Michael Corinthos’ (Chad Duell) “bribe” into this, Scott Baldwin (Kin Shriner) found a sneaky way to get Willow on the stand for cross-examination,” according to the outlet.

“Of course, Michael double-checked his campaign donation and made sure Willow wasn’t involved, but that didn’t stop Scott from bringing Willow’s name into the mix.”

Now Willow is on the stand to clear the air, but once Scott gets his turn to question her, she’ll have to clear the air about something else.”

Willow, on the other hand, is adamant about not disclosing her information.

She still has some feelings for Sonny for whatever reason.

According to General Hospital spoilers on Soaps.com, Nina may have no choice but to take the stand and tell the truth as a result of her comment to Willow.

“There’s still danger lurking around every corner.” (hashtag)GHpic.twitter.comcJKntJijJD

“Carly tells Sonny the same thing, that she wants Nina out of their lives,” the outlet reports.

“Nina walks into the courtroom and hears Carly’s conversation.

She progresses…

