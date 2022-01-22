Who stars in the Netflix series Selling Sunset?

Who is in the cast of Netflix’s Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset, a NETFLIX reality show, has been renewed for multiple seasons.

On March 21, 2019, the show had its premiere.

Selling Sunset is a Netflix reality show in the United States.

The show follows the lives of a group of glamorous realtors who work for the Oppenheim Group real estate brokerage firm in Los Angeles, selling multi-million dollar properties.

The cast members of the show have risen to stardom since its premiere in 2019.

Jason Oppenheim, 44, is the president and founder of the Oppenheim Group, a real estate investment firm.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, he is worth an estimated (dollar)50 million.

Jason graduated from the University of California (UC) Berkeley with a law degree and an undergraduate degree, where he was a Phi Beta Kappa and first in his class.

Jacob Stern, Jason’s great-great-grandfather, founded The Stern Realty Company in 1889 and was a prominent real estate broker and developer at the time.

Brett Oppenheim, Jason’s 44-year-old twin, also works at the Oppenheim Group.

Senior Vice President of the company, he is.

Brett, like Jason, earned his bachelor’s degree from UC Berkeley and went on to UCLA School of Law for his law degree.

He is said to enjoy an active lifestyle and frequents the gym.

Chrishell Stause is one of the highest-paid stars on Netflix’s Selling Sunset, according to reports.

The real-estate reality star’s net worth is estimated to be in the range of (dollar)3-5 million dollars.

Despite being the “new girl” in season one, she appears to have outperformed her coworkers since then.

Christine Quinn’s first job was in the fashion and entertainment industry, and she was even featured in Vogue.

She took a two-year leave of absence from work to travel around the globe.

She discovered her passion for architecture and interior design during this period.

She went on to obtain her real estate license and has been pursuing her dream ever since.

Christine married Christian Richard in 2019 and they have two children.

Heather Young began her modeling career at the age of eighteen.

She rose to international fame quickly and later established herself as a successful real estate agent.

She has worked with celebrities, athletes, and musicians over the course of her real estate career.

Heather is married to Tarek El Moussa, a fellow TV personality.

Amanza Smith worked as an interior designer and staged homes for the Oppenheim Group before becoming a real estate agent with them.

She’s been friends with the cast for years, citing Jason and Brett Oppenheim, as well as agent Mary Fitzgerald, as some of her closest friends.

In season two, she joined the cast of Selling Sunset.

Maya Vander is one of the series’ main characters and a fan favorite…

