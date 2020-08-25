Who Wants To Be A Millionaire contestant wins £1m for the first time in 14 years on next series, reveals Jeremy Clarkson

WHO Wants To Be A Millionaire? has had its first jackpot winner for 14 years.

The brainy contestant answered all 15 questions correctly to become only the sixth person to scoop the top prize.

It was the first winner for ITV quiz show host Jeremy Clarkson who said: “It felt like we whizzed through the questions.

“All of a sudden, confetti was falling from the ceiling and I was saying, ‘You’ve just won one million pounds’.

“I wasn’t sure I’d ever get to utter those immortal words. It was a little emotional — but, boy, did it feel good.”

The winner’s identity is being kept secret until the new series is broadcast, starting next month.

But Sun columnist Jeremy, 60, called it the highlight of the show’s 22-year history.

He added: “I can’t wait for viewers to see it. I was just in awe of this contestant — they’re probably the best the show has ever had.”

The show’s last millionaire winner was Ingram Wilcox, 76, from Somerset, in 2006.

