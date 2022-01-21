Who was Louie Anderson, the comedian?

LOUIE ANDERSON was a stand-up comedian, actor, author, and game show host in the United States.

Anderson died of cancer on January 21, 2022, at the age of 68.

Louie was hospitalized while battling cancer. He is best known for his role as Mom Baskets in Zach Galifianakis’ comedy series Baskets.

His publicist told TMZ that he was being treated for Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma when he died on Friday morning.

DLBCL is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States and around the world, accounting for roughly 22% of newly diagnosed B-cell lymphoma cases.

While Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is a dangerous cancer, it is also treatable, especially if detected early.

The comedian appeared on the circus-themed absurdist show as “Christine Baskets” or “Mom Baskets,” portraying the matriarch of the Baskets clan.

The legend’s resume, on the other hand, spanned three decades.

He toured the country as a stand-up comedian and was named “One of the 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time” by Comedy Central.

In 2016, Louie received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as “Christine” on Baskets, which lasted four seasons until 2019.

