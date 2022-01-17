Who was Michael Schaffe, Jordan Cashmyer’s fiancé?

Michael Schaffe, Jordan Cashmyer’s fiancé, was who?

Jordan Cashmyer, the former star of 16 and Pregnant, died unexpectedly, shocking many MTV fans.

Jordan died on January 16, 2022, just months after her fiancé, Michael Schaffe, died.

Jordan Cashmyer rose to prominence in 2014 as a cast member of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant’s fifth season.

Jordan was romantically linked to Michael Schaffe for several years after her season aired.

In June of 2021, the couple married and welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Lyla.

It’s unclear when they started dating and when they got engaged.

Michael Schaffe died on September 9, 2021, at the age of 79.

His death is still a mystery.

The circumstances surrounding Michael’s death were not made public.

Michael is survived by his infant daughter from his marriage to Jordan Cashmyer.

Jordan Cashmyer’s death was unexpectedly announced by her family on Sunday, January 16, 2022.

“Last night I received a call no parent ever wants,” Dennis Cashmyer Jr. wrote on Facebook.

“My oldest and dearest daughter, Jordan, passed away at the age of 26,” he said.

“Our hearts are torn to shreds.

NO PARENT SHOULD EVER HAVE TO GO THROUGH THE EXPERIENCE OF LOSSING A CHILD.”

“Please keep my family in your thoughts and prayers as we deal with this terrible tragedy,” he continued.

Jordan’s death, like that of her deceased fiancé, is still a mystery.

Cashmyer is survived by her two young daughters, Genevieve Taylor, seven, and Lyla, a newborn.

Genevieve’s father is Derek Taylor, and Lyla’s father is Michael Schaffer.

Because she was allegedly dealing with drug addiction and mental health issues, Cashmyer had to temporarily sign away her custody rights to Derek’s mother in 2015.

Cashmyer had begun working on her health prior to her death and had celebrated one year of sobriety in January 2021.