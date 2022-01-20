Who Was Robert F Thomas, Dolly Parton’s Mountain Doctor?

Do you know who Robert F Thomas, the Mountain Doctor who gave birth to Dolly Parton, was?

Dolly Parton would not exist if it weren’t for her parents, as well as the doctor who delivered her, Dr.

Thomas, Robert F.

In Parton’s hometown in the Smoky Mountains, the mountain doctor was a bit of a jack of all trades, wearing many different hats.

Dr.

On a snowy day in 1946, Thomas had no idea he’d be a part of the birth of a future pop icon.

Here’s everything we know about Dolly Parton’s obstetrician.

In her book Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, published in 2020, Parton wrote that Dr.

Thomas was an “educated city man” who worked in a variety of positions in her town.

First and foremost, he was a devout Christian, just like Parton’s parents.

He did everything he could to get to his patients in the mountains.

“Doctor.”

Parton wrote, “Thomas was a missionary and a well-educated city man.”

“I believe he was born in New York and raised there.”

He and his family had been sent to a foreign country.

His son contracted a life-threatening illness, forcing them to return to the United States.

“He was a Methodist, and the church decided that he should be sent somewhere else.”

Because of the poverty in the Smoky Mountains, they sent him there.”

Thomas had no idea that looking after the town in the mountains would be so difficult and unlike anything he’d ever done before.

Dolly Parton Unveils Her Tombstone Wishes

The “9 to 5” singer went on to say that Dr.

To get to his patients, Thomas must travel.

To get there quickly and safely, he needed a horse.

He did, however, have to be concerned about certain patients brandishing a gun at him.

Someone even made a death threat against Dr.

Once upon a time, Thomas.

Parton wrote, “He pastored a church and ran a small clinic next to it.”

“It happened in a neighborhood called Pittman Center.”

He always kept a horse because that was the only way he could get to the poor people who lived up in those mountains.”

“He was a wonderful person.”

But he’d go up into the mountains with those country people, and many of them would threaten him with a gun, saying, ‘If my wife or daughter dies, you’ll die, too.’ There are many stories about…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.