Who was Steve Bronski, and what did he do?

Steve Bronski, who was he?

STEVE Bronski, co-founder of the Bronski Beat pop group in the 1980s, has died at the age of 61.

Steve Forrest, a keyboardist from Glasgow, founded the band in 1983 with Jimmy Somerville, a singer, and Larry Steinbachek, a fellow musician.

Steve, formally known as Steve Forrest, was born on February 7, 1960, in Castlemilk, Glasgow, and grew up there.

Steve, like his bandmates, was outwardly gay, and the trio used music to counter what they saw as the inoffensive nature of the era’s gay performers.

The band formed in 1983, with the three members sharing a flat in Brixton, London, and after only nine live shows, they landed a record deal in 1984.

“Perhaps the first true gay group in the history of pop,” according to America’s Spin magazine.

Smalltown Boy, Bronski Beat’s first single, reached number three in the UK charts in 1984.

Somerville left the band in the summer of 1985 due to internal strife, and Steinbachek died in December 2016, only a few months after being diagnosed with cancer.

Bronski continued his advocacy for the trans community in 2017 by renaming The Age of Consent The Age of Reason.

“The trans community should not be afraid, and gay kids should not be bullied,” he told Pennyblack Music.

“We’ve come a long way, but there’s still a lot of ground to cover.”

The cause of death has not been determined.

Bronski’s death was announced on Twitter by Somerville, who posted a photo of the three former bandmates.

“Sad to hear Steve has passed away,” he tweets.

He was a gifted musician with a sweet voice.

“It was a fun and exciting time working with him on songs, especially the one song that changed our lives and touched so many others.”

Following his tragic death, fans have begun to pay tribute to him.

“Just heard that Steve Bronski has passed away,” one Twitter user wrote.

The news is very upsetting.

I’m thinking of my friends, family, and fellow fans.

Bronski Beat was an incredible band with a lasting legacy.”

“Sorry to learn of the passing of Steve ‘Bronski’ Forrest, a founding member of (hashtag)BronskiBeat,” one person wrote.

“You will be missed by the Smalltown Boy in all of us.”

“Oh such sad news,” one Twitter user said, “they still play all of their songs.”

My thoughts are with you and all of his loved ones; I’m still listening to all of his music.”

Bronski was a “gentle, kind, and talented man,” according to his friend Josephine Samuel.