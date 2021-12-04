Who was the last person to be voted off of The Masked Singer?

Who was the last person to be eliminated from The Masked Singer?

The sixth season of THE Masked Singer premiered on September 22, 2021.

The show introduced new characters to the cast, but during eliminations, it began to weed out performers.

The Skunk was revealed to be Faith Evans in episode one of week ten.

Evans brought up her ex-husband, the Notorious BIG, and related a story about a loved one she never got to say goodbye to.

Week 9 of The Masked Singer revealed new cast members and included eliminations.

Following a Barbara Walters’ hint, the Mallard was revealed to be Willie Robertson of Duck Dynasty.

The Mallard was eliminated along with the Caterpillar, who turned out to be Bobby Berk from Queer Eye.

Week 8 saw a double elimination.

Jester, who was revealed to be Johnny Rotten from the Sex Pistols, was the first to go.

Pepper followed in his footsteps.

Natasha Bedingfield’s identity was revealed, confirming fan speculation.

Beach Ball was eliminated in week 7 of the Masked Singer.

They went out singing Miley Cyrus’ Party in the USA after Beach Ball was eliminated before being revealed as Alana Thompson, aka “Honey Boo Boo Child,” and June Shannon, aka “Mama June.”

Week 6: The Hamster was eliminated in this week’s episode of the Masked Singer.

He was revealed to be Rob Schneider after he was eliminated, confirming many fans’ suspicions.

He dedicated his final performance to his wife and daughters in a touching moment.

Week 5: Cupcake was eliminated from the Masked Singer on Wednesday, October 13th.

She was identified as Ruth Pointer, an artist, after she was eliminated.

Week 4: The celebrity inside Baby was revealed to be American comedian Daniel Lawrence Whitney, also known as Larry the Cable Guy, by the judges and the audience in week 4.

“This was my first time singing in front of a crowd,” the comedian admitted.

The judges weren’t the only ones who were taken aback by the Baby’s true identity; Nick described him as one of the “most recognizable voices of this generation.”

Week 3: The rapper Tyga was revealed to be the Dalmatian who was sent home in week 3.

He had performed Beautiful by Snoop Dogg featuring Pharrell Williams before being eliminated.

Tyga told the judges that fellow rapper Lil Wayne, who competed in season three but was eliminated in the first episode, inspired him to do the show.

Week 2: Pufferfish was voted off by Toni Braxton, the R&B superstar.

She is one of the most successful female R&B artists in history, with over 70 million records sold worldwide.

