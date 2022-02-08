Who was the last person to leave Celebrity Big Brother last night?

As housemates are evicted quickly, CELEBRITY Big Brother is leaving no stone unturned.

Julie Chen Moonves, the show’s host, promised surprises and an accelerated show, and she has delivered.

Mirai Nagasu was kicked out of the house last night after a dramatic showdown with contestant Chris Kattan.

Chris admitted that he doesn’t understand how the game works, so as he and Mirai waited for the other housemates to vote, he waved the white flag and asked to be chosen for elimination.

“I believe it’s time for me to move on, and you’ve (Mirai) been very dedicated to playing the game,” Chris said in what appeared to be a heartfelt speech.

“It was extremely important to you.

And I’ve noticed that you’ve had a lot of dramatic moments in the last few weeks, so I think you should stay, and I’ll see you all on the outside, I love you all.”

Julie Chen Moonves, the show’s host, said this was a first and wondered if Chris’ comments were a strategic move.

Regardless of his intentions, his speech appeared to have had an effect, with castmates deciding Mirai was a greater threat and thus eliminating her.

In the first four episodes of Celebrity Big Brother, two people have been eliminated.

Teddi Mellencamp was the first to be shattered when Miesha Tate, the Head of House, exercised her veto power and decided it was time for Teddi to leave.

“Being voted out for being considered a threat isn’t so bad,” Teddi wrote on Instagram.

I can assure you that I am grateful to be at home and will never take my life for granted.

“I couldn’t have imagined how much I missed my family and friends.”

Mirai Nagasu was the second to leave after her, and she stated that she had anticipated her departure.

“I was extremely lonely.”

“I couldn’t connect with anyone after that,” she explained.

The host of Celebrity Big Brother, Julie Chen Moonves, told US Weekly that season three will bring more surprises.

With the upcoming eliminations at the end of each week, Julie predicted that at least two houseguests would be eliminated each week.

The next round of evictions was scheduled for February 11, but Monday’s episode ended with a surprise eviction, just as Julie had promised.

Julie had promised viewers of Celebrity Big Brother surprises after week one, and she was right.

