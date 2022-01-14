Who was the winner of Dancing On Ice 2021?

Who won the 2021 edition of Dancing On Ice?

DANCING On Ice 2021 featured more drama and mishaps than any previous season of the show.

In March 2021, a talented celebrity was crowned the winner of the hit skating competition.

With his professional partner Angela Egan, Capital Radio DJ Sonny Jay won Dancing On Ice 2021.

In the final, he defeated Faye Brookes and her partner Matt Evers, as well as Colin Jackson and Klabera Komini, who finished second and third.

The three remaining celebrities competed twice in the final to see who could perform their version of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s Bolero routine.

Colin was eliminated after that, despite his perfect scores, leaving Faye and Sonny to perform their final dances before the 2021 champion was crowned.

Sonny was crowned champion after winning the public vote, as announced by hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

“Wow, thank you so much,” he exclaimed.

Lady Leshurr and Colin Jackson were in the semi-finals on Sunday, March 7, after failing to impress viewers at home.

Following another performance, the judges were split, with John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo choosing to save Lady Leshurr, while Jayne Torvill chose to save Colin.

The deciding vote belonged to Christopher Dean, who sided with Colin, meaning Lady Leshurr was expelled.

The premiere of Dancing on Ice 2022 is set for January 16, 2022.

On ITV at 6:30 p.m., the show will begin.

For the next ten weeks, it will air at the same time every Sunday.