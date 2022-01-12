Who were the ex-wives of Phil Spector?

What were the names of Phil Spector’s ex-wives?

MUSICIAN Phil Spector married three times and had five children over the course of his life.

After testing positive for Covid-19 four weeks prior, the rock ‘n’ roll producer died on January 16, 2021, from Covid-19 complications.

Phil Spector, 81, was first married to Annette Merar, the Spectors Three’s lead vocalist.

In the 1960s, Spector formed the band and produced it.

He allegedly had an affair with Veronica Bennett, later known as Ronnie Spector, during his marriage.

Bennett was the lead singer for The Ronettes, another Spector-produced and directed group.

Spector married Bennett in 1968 after divorcing Merar in 1966.

Donté Phillip, Louis Phillip, and Gary Phillip, twins, were the three children they adopted together.

Bennett claimed in her memoir Be My Baby: How I Survived Mascara, Miniskirts, and Madness that while they were married, Spector controlled her every move and put her through emotional turmoil.

She stated that in 1972, she escaped their home barefoot and with the assistance of her mother.

Bennett reportedly forfeited all future record earnings after Spector allegedly threatened her with a “hitman” during their divorce in 1974.

“It’s a sad day for music and a sad day for me,” Bennett wrote on Instagram in a tribute.

“I knew I was working with the best when I was working with Phil Spector and watching him create in the recording studio.

“He had complete command and was directing everyone.”

There was so much to appreciate about those days.”

She described falling in love with the producer as a “fairytale” and claimed that the music they created was “inspired by their love.”

“I loved him madly and gave my heart and soul to him,” she continued.

Spector married his girlfriend Rachelle Short in September 2006.

The couple divorced in April 2016 after ten years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Bennett died on January 12, 2022, at the age of 78.

Her family said, “Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face.”

“She was filled with love and gratitude,” the statement added.

“In the future, a celebration of Ronnie’s life and music will be announced.”

Spector began dating Janis Zavala in the 1980s.

In 1982, the couple welcomed twins.

Nicole Audrey Spector and Phillip Spector Jr. were their children, and Nicole Audrey Spector died of leukemia in 1991.

His daughter, Nicole Audrey Spector, told The New York Times that he died as a result of Covid-19 complications.

She revealed to the outlet that…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.