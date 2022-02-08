Who will appear in the GM Super Bowl commercial in 2022?

In the GM Super Bowl 2022 commercial, who will be the star?

EVERY YEAR, COMPANIES ALL OVER THE WORLD CREATE THEIR MOST NOTABLE COMMERCIALS JUST FOR A SPOT ON THE SUPER BOWL.

General Motors used the star power of some well-known faces to bring back a well-known and villainous film character for their Super Bowl 2022 commercial.

General Motors has released a sneak peek of their upcoming Super Bowl commercial.

The automaker teased what to expect from their commercial on Twitter.

“Pinkies up people,” GM said in a tweet on February 7.

Evil is back for good on Sunday, February 13.

“(hashtag)everybodyin,” says the user.

Dr. Austin Powers, played by Mike Meyers, was featured in the trailer.

Evil, with his trademark pinky raised and a mischievous grin for the camera.

Rob Lowe followed up GM’s preview with a short clip of his own the next day.

“Like what you see? Sunday, February 13, evil is back for good. (hashtag)everybodyin (hashtag)ad,” Lowe wrote on Instagram.

The actor appeared in the video reprising his role as Dr.

Number 2 is the nefarious henchman of Evil.

Mike Meyers rose to fame in the 1990s as a result of his roles in films and television shows.

Meyers was a cast member of Saturday Night Live from 1989 to 1995.

Wayne’s World, Austin Powers: Goldmember, So I Married An Axe Murderer, Shrek, and a slew of other films have all featured him.

The Canadian actor is worth (dollar)200 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Rob Lowe rose to prominence as a result of his many roles in television and film.

Lowe starred in The Outsiders, St. Elmo’s Fire, and The Outsiders II as a member of the Brat Pack in the 1980s.

Other films from the time period include Elmo’s Fire, About Last Night…, Oxford Blues, and others.

He also appeared in the Austin Powers movies, The West Wing, Parks and Recreation, Brothers and Sisters, and 9-1-1 Lone Star, in addition to the Brat Pack.

Rob Lowe reportedly has a net worth of (dollar)100 million, according to CelebrityNetWorth.

