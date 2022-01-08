Who will appear on Saturday Night Live in 2022 as hosts and performers?

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE returns this year after a holiday hiatus, with a star-studded cast.

The show announced who will host the upcoming episode on January 6, 2022, and now fans want to know more about the show’s 47th year.

On January 15, Saturday Night Live returns with all-new skits, hosts, and musical guests.

To kick off the new year, Ariana DeBose will perform with special guest Roddy Ricch.

DeBose, 30, is an American actress, singer, and dancer best known for her work in musical theater, film, and television. She was born on January 25, 1991.

She’s appeared in a variety of productions over the years, including West Side Story, Hamilton, The Prom, and Seaside.

She is currently working on the films ISS and Argylle, both of which are set to be released in 2022, in addition to preparing for her hosting gig.

Ricch, who is 23 years old, has had a successful career so far and is currently promoting his new album, Live Life Fast.

His hit single Die Young, which peaked at number 98 on the Billboard Hot 100, catapulted the Compton, California native to fame in 2018.

Hosts and performers for SNL in 2022 include:

The rest of the lineup for 2022 is still unknown at this time.

A number of Hollywood A-Listers joined today’s biggest musicians on stage in 2021.

Kim Kardashian West, Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Simu Liu, Kieran Culkin, and Saweetie were among the 2021 hosts and performers.

Due to an increase in Covid-19 cases, SNL underwent a transformation on December 18, 2021. The show was performed without a live audience that evening.

Instead of being joined by Tom Hanks and Tina Fey, as well as SNL cast members Michael Che and Keenan Thompson, Paul Rudd, who was the final host of 2021, was joined by Tom Hanks and Tina Fey, as well as SNL cast members Michael Che and Keenan Thompson.