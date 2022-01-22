Who will be on the panel of judges for The Masked Singer in 2022?

Who will be on the jury for The Masked Singer 2022?

THE Masked Singer is back on our screens, with a panel of celebrities attempting to decipher who each performer is.

Viewers can join in the fun at home by attempting to figure out who is wearing the outrageous outfits while watching their celebrity friends do the same on screen.

Rita Ora, 31, is back on the show’s judging panel.

“I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer; it’s such a unique and fresh show,” Rita said.

“It’s something that the whole family can sit down and watch together, and I think that’s what makes it so special,” she told The Sun exclusively.

“Keep an eye out, though, because there are some more incredible guests on the way.”

“You won’t believe who it is!”

“I think what makes it different is that it isn’t exactly a talent show, it isn’t exactly a reality show, and it isn’t exactly a celebrity challenge show,” 61-year-old TV presenter Jonathan Ross said of the show.

“It’s a blend of all of those things, with a comedy panel show thrown in for good measure,” he continued.

“Who the celebrities are is a real surprise and a real guessing game, and it’s fun to watch us try to figure it out, and it’s fun to see them in these amazing costumes.”

Davina McCall, 54, is a TV presenter best known for hosting the reality show Big Brother.

McCall is ecstatic about the addition of comedian Mo Gilligan, who has brought a lot of laughs to the show.

“I love Mo,” she said during an appearance on Jonathan Ross’ show.

You make me laugh every time.

When you start laughing, I start laughing as well.

With a laugh, you begin all of your stories.

I adore it; I can’t stop laughing when I’m around you.”

She also said it was a “no-brainer” for her to join the show, telling BBC News: “I fell in love with the costumes.”

Celebrities enjoyed remaining anonymous and posing as whoever they wanted.

It’s a chance for you to reinvent yourself.”

Mo Gilligan, a stand-up comedian from the United Kingdom, is 33 years old.

After co-hosting Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show, Mo launched his own show, The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan, in July 2019.

His first comedy special, Mo Gilligan: Momentum, was released on Netflix later that year.

“It was an amazing experience,” Mo said of his experience on the show.

It was an honor just to be asked.

It’s quite a spectacle.

