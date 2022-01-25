Who will be the Great British Menu 2022 judges?

The Great British Menu judges are tasked with sniffing out – and tasting – the best dishes.

The BBC show will return on February 1st with all-new judges.

Here’s where you can learn more about them.

Thomas Kerridge, a Michelin-starred chef from England, is 48 years old.

He has previously competed in the series as a chef in 2010 and 2011, winning the main course round in both years, and returning in 2012 as a mentor and guide.

“I’ve been involved with the show in some respect now for 1213 years and I know how much it means, not just to the chefs who compete, but also to the British food scene in general,” Kerridge said of the show.

“It’s had a huge impact in terms of letting everyone know how great chefs and cooking are all over the country, in all the nations and regions,” says the author.

Nisha Katona, a chef from the United Kingdom, is 50 years old.

She is the founder of the Mowgli Trust and the Mowgli Street Food restaurants.

She has also worked as a child protection barrister for 20 years and is a food writer and television presenter.

Nisha is one of the most successful food entrepreneurs in the United Kingdom.

Edward Stephenson Jamison Gamble, an English comedian, is 35 years old.

He’s a multi-award-winning comedian and co-host of the #1 food podcast Off Menu.

“Doing my food podcast for so long means that I am very qualified for this job and I know way more than Tom and Nisha who both kept complaining that nobody served chicken nuggets,” Gamble said of her appearance on the show.

(That could have been edited out.)

“I’m excited for people to see what the chefs have created for this series – the brief is incredible, and they’ve risen to the occasion.”

And I acquitted myself admirably in the difficult task of stuffing my gluttonous face.”

Rachel is a chef who has appeared on the BBC’s Little Paris Kitchen show.

She’s also the editor-in-chief of Khoollect, a lifestyle magazine, and has written numerous books.

Peyton and Byrne was founded by Oliver Peyton, who is a restaurateur.

Has received an OBE for services to the hospitality industry, which includes the authorship of two cookbooks.

Since the show’s inception in 2006, he has been a judge on Great British Menu.

Matthew Fort is a food writer and critic who has been writing about food since 1989.

He’s the author of several food books and was previously the Guardian’s Food and Drink editor.

Fans will be pleased to learn that Andi Oliver will reprise her role as host.

Andi has worked as a restaurateur and a food broadcaster, as well as presenting and judging on…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.