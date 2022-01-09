Who will be unmasked next on The Masked Singer? Exclusive sneak peek of Saturday’s episode

Who will be unmasked next on Saturday’s episode of The Masked Singer?

Many people believe that Bagpipes and Poodle are the same person.

The new season of the smash-hit musical mystery show The Masked Singer is in full swing, and it’s safe to say that the new group of secret singers has everyone talking.

Following a Christmas singalong special, Joel Dommett, a Gloucestershire-born comedian, welcomed the 2022 installment on January 1st, 2022.

Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora, and Mo Gilligan will return to the panel as eager-eared judges in an attempt to figure out who is hiding behind each mask.

So far, soul singer Heather Small has been revealed as Chandelier in the first episode after performing Patsy Cline’s 1961 hit, ‘Crazy.’ On 2 January, Loose Women panellist and TV presenter Gloria Hunniford has been revealed as Snow Leopard.

Bagpipes, Doughnut, Lionfish, Firework, Poodle, Mushroom, Robobunny, Panda, and Traffic Cone are still in contention for the third series title.

Lorraine Kelly, a Glaswegian TV host, gave ITV viewers an exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow night’s episode, leaving many fans wondering who might be revealed next.

Reddit users appear to believe Queen rock legend Brian May is actually Poodle, with references to the Royal Variety Performance, dogs, and the royal family.

“We saw a bunch of collars with the names of QUEENS on them, I don’t think I have to spell it out,” one fan wrote, despite the judging panel’s predictions of Rylan Clarke, Adam Lambert, or Paul O’Grady.

“The clue of ‘I’ve been on a very long walkies’ could be a reference to the music video for ‘Is This the Way to Amarillo,’ which featured Peter Kay walking on a treadmill in front of a green-screen alongside several celebrities, including Brian and fellow bandmate Roger Taylor,” another Reddit user, Yojojoisgod, speculated.

In the meantime, there’s a lot of speculation on Twitter that Bagpipes is ACDC megastar Angus Young.

“Is ‘Bagpipes’ Angus Young from ACDC?? Sorry, couldn’t sleep,” user @i_am_mill_i_am tweeted.

“I reckon bagpipe is ACDC’s (hashtag)maskedsinger,” @FinleyGames added.

The Masked Singer returns to ITV tomorrow (Saturday, January 8th) at 7:00pm.