Who Will Mariah Pick in the Custody Battle on ‘The Young and the Restless’?

Mariah Copeland’s (Camryn Grimes) life on The Young and the Restless will be filled with more drama.

Mariah is ready to move forward after her ordeal with her pregnancy and kidnapping last year.

With Dominic Chancellor’s (Rainn and River Ware) custody battle, she’ll find herself surrounded by even more chaos.

On The Young and the Restless, Mariah and Devon Hamilton (Bryton James) assisted Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) in her motherhood dreams.

It’s possible that the two will take it away now.

A custody battle over Dominic is brewing, as fans predicted.

Mariah Kidnaps Baby Dominic on ‘The Young and the Restless’

Devon is concerned about Abby and Chance’s (Conner Floyd) parenting abilities.

Devon has requested shared custody of Dominic as a result of his concerns and desire to spend more time with him.

Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) and Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) have both lent their support to Devon thus far.

He might be joined in his fight by another person.

Mariah finds out about Devon’s plans and may want to join in, according to Soaps.com spoilers.

Mariah had no idea how difficult it would be when she agreed to be Abby’s surrogate.

Mariah formed a bond with her unborn child during her pregnancy, and her relationship with Dominic continued after he was born.

Mariah has been trying, albeit unsuccessfully, to stay away from Dominic, and Abby agreed that she could visit him.

Mariah is moving forward, but she can’t deny her feelings for Dominic.

She, like Devon, is concerned about the impact Chance’s actions will have on Dominic.

Mariah believes she has a chance to become a permanent fixture in Dominic’s life after hearing about Devon’s custody battle.

Mariah and Devon will have a better chance in the case if they work together.

With some convincing, Mariah might be able to persuade Devon to allow her visitation with Dominic.

Mariah’s decision to get involved in The Young and the Restless’ custody battle will have an impact on her life.

First and foremost, her friendship with Abby will be impacted.

Abby has been wonderful in allowing Mariah to spend time with Dominic, but Mariah’s decision to support Devon will be the final straw.

Tessa and Mariah’s Disagreement Over Children Leads to a Breakup on ‘The Young and the Restless’

However, this isn’t the only relationship that will be impacted.

Mariah Carey and her girlfriend,

