Who Will Return for ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’?

Who Will Return for the New ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’ Series?

On MTV’s new Teen Mom spinoff, things are about to get real.

Teen Mom Family Reunion, which premieres in January, is a show about a family of teenagers.

11,brings together some fan-favorite (and perhaps not-so-favorite) Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 cast members.

The cameras follow them as they take a break from their children while also dealing with old drama.

So, who has confirmed their attendance at the big reunion? Here’s a list of the Teen Mom Family Reunion cast members.

‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’ Trailer Teases Drama, Health Concerns, and Farrah Abraham’s Return

MTV has promised “surprise guests past and present” at Teen Mom Family Reunion, and one of those guests has already been revealed: controversial original Teen Mom cast member Farrah Abraham.

Due to her work in the adult entertainment industry, MTV fired Abraham from Teen Mom OG in 2017.

She’s now returning to the network for the new Teen Mom spinoff.

When she makes her appearance, however, not all of the other women are wowed.

Ashley Jones, a Teen Mom 2 alum, asks, “Who the f*** invited Farrah?” in a teaser for the show (via Twitter).

There’s a lot of bonding going on at the moment.

(hashtag)TeenMomFamilyReunion airs tonight at 87c on @mtv. pic.twitter.com0yihZPSWY9

In addition to Abraham’s guest appearance, Teen Mom OG stars Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd are regular cast members on Teen Mom Family Reunion.

Bookout said she was excited to meet some of the other moms from the show who she hadn’t met before.

In a video shared on Twitter, she said, “We’ll finally be able to put an actual person to the name, and the face, and the social media account, really.”

“There’s no doubt that we’ll get to know each other on a personal level.”

Portwood used her time on the show to form friendships with other Teen Mom alums.

“I believe that simply by realizing that we all have something in common, this reunion will strengthen our bond,” she said.

“However, we’re all very different.”

Today is the big day, and things are already getting tense when Ashley (and) Jade see each other for the first time since their reunion fight….

