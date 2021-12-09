Who will star in the HBO reboot of Sex and the City: And Just Like That?

Who is cast in the HBO remake of Sex and the City: And Just Like That?

THE SEX AND THE CITY characters are back in a brand new reboot of the series And Just Like That, which only means one thing: more drama!

Is there room in the city for newcomers? Find out who you can expect to see on your screens here.

Most of the characters from the previous series will return for the new series, which will please loyal fans:

Of course, it wouldn’t be SATC without some new cast members to add some spice to the proceedings.

Among the new cast members are:

Dr. Karen Pittman is portrayed by Karen Pittman.

Nya Wallace, a Columbia Law professor who is described as “brilliant and challenging.”

Karen Pittman is an American actress who was born in Mississippi and raised in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 35.

The actress is best known for her roles in the Emmy-nominated FX series The Americans and the Marvel series Luke Cage on Netflix, for which she received a Screen Actors Guild nomination.

Sarita Catherine Louise Choudhury, 55, is an English actress who has appeared in a number of films.

Sarita is best known for her roles in M Night Shyamalan’s thriller Lady in the Water (2006), The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (2015), and A Hologram for the King (2016), alongside Tom Hanks.

Seema Patel, her character, is a “single, self-made powerhouse Manhattan real estate broker.”

Sara Elena Ramrez is a Mexican-American actress, singer, songwriter, and activist who is 46 years old.

Sara is best known for her role as Dr. Callie Torres on Grey’s Anatomy, a popular medical drama.

“Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humour and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular,” HBO teased Sara’s character, Che.

In And Just Like That, Nicole Ari Parker will play Lisa Todd Wexley, Carrie’s new best friend.

HBO has been tight-lipped about Lisa’s character, only revealing that she will be “a Park Avenue mother of three and documentarian.”

Nicole Ari Parker Kodjoe is an American actress and model who is 51 years old.

Boogie Nights (1997), Remember the Titans (2000), and Blue Streak (1999) are among her best-known films.