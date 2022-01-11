Who will star in the second season of The White Lotus?

The White Lotus cast for season two has been revealed just six months after its HBO Max premiere.

Next season, a few new faces will be checking into The White Lotus hotel.

The hotel’s guest list will be expanded in Season 2 of HBO’s Max.

According to E! Online, Aubrey Plaza, a comedian and actress, will join the new cast.

Plaza is known for her roles in other shows, including Parks and Recreation, where she played April.

Michael Imperioli, who was famous for his role in the Sopranos, will be the other new addition to the cast.

The show’s first season featured Alexandra Daddario, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Natasha Rothwell, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn.

Jennifer Coolidge, who played Tanya in the first season, is expected to return for the second.

The show’s first season was filmed at Maui’s Four Seasons Hotel.

During their tropical vacation, viewers follow a number of families, couples, and individuals.

Eventually, their stories become increasingly intertwined.

The first episode teases a murder at the hotel, and the audience gets closer to learning the details of the death with each episode.

Despite the fact that HBO has not revealed the exact location of season two, it is expected to be in a new location.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that “Season two of the HBO comedy will bid farewell to Hawaii and be set at a different White Lotus property as the social satire follows a new group of vacationers.”

HBO Max is the only place where viewers can watch the social satire.

There are six episodes in season one of The White Lotus, each lasting about an hour.

HBO originally aired the show as a limited series, but due to its popularity, it was renewed for a second season.

The location where the hotel guests will vacation in season two has not been confirmed, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO is considering Italy as a possible location.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with The US Sun team?

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.