Who Won Project Runway Season 18?

The final four.

On tonight’s Project Runway season 18 finale, designers Sergio Guadarrama, Nancy Volpe-Beringer, Geoffrey Mac and Victoria Cocieru learned whether or not they made it through to New York Fashion Week.

The answer: All four were invited to debut their collections at Spring Studios.

“There is a lot on the line,” host Karlie Kloss advised the designer after a brief celebration. “So, as you finish your collections, take into consideration everything that you heard today.”

What the four finalists didn’t know at the time of this warning? The final runway would be judged by tennis legend and fashion icon Serena Williams. For the exciting finale, Williams joined judges Karlie, Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia and Elaine Welteroth and mentor Christian Siriano.

As all four designers received critiques on their designs during part one of the finale, Christian had the group meet with Sara Kozlowski, Director of Professional Development at CFDA and Rachna Shah, Partner at KCD Public Relations for last minute advice regarding their collections.

After sitting down with the industry professionals, Victoria chose to backtrack on the amount of branding on her pieces, Nancy resolved to tighten her message, Geoffrey considered leading with his story and Sergio decided to modernize his collection to make it “younger and fresher.”

Furthermore, celebrity fashion stylist Karla Welch was brought in to give styling tips the night before the final runway. Per Karla, Nancy needed to drop the gimmicks and let her designs speak for themselves, Geoffrey needed to keep his accessories clean and simple, Victoria needed to find consistency among her shoe choices and Sergio needed to make a navy t-shirt.

Were the designers able to execute these changes in time for their debut at Spring Studios? In short, yes.

While Victoria stunned with a last-minute, cream sweater dress, Nancy made a splash with her beautifully bold, inclusive collection, Sergio had people thinking about the environment through gorgeous gowns and Geoffrey let his avant-garde designs speak for themselves.

Although the designers all pulled out their best work for Fashion Week, only one could be named the victor. And, after the judges deliberated, Geoffrey was named the winner of Project Runway season 18.

“I’ve battled so hard, not just in this competition, but my whole life to just find a way to be an artist,” the tearful winner noted in a confessional. “The confidence that I have right now is insane. All the counseling in the world wouldn’t have done what Project Runway‘s done for me. It’s been an incredible ride and I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

What were your thoughts on the finale? Did you have a favorite designer? Be sure to let us know!

Project Runway airs on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)