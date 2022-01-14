Who won the Cheer competition at Daytona 2021?

Cheer, a documentary-style show on Netflix, is back for a second season.

Was the team able to win the Daytona 2021 event after months of preparation? Here’s what you need to know.

The show follows the Navarro College Cheer squad and Trinity Valley Community College’s rival team.

They both competed in the 2021 NCA Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships in Daytona Beach, which took place in April of that year.

Navarro had hoped to win their 15th championship in 2021, as well as their third in a row, but in the end, Trinity Valley’s cheer squad emerged victorious.

According to TMZ, the award-winning cheerleading team from Corsicana, Texas, led by coach Monica Aldama, came in second with a score of 98.0708.

Trinity Valley won with a score of 98.2292, a difference of 0.1584.

Navarro had a perfect score during the prelims in the season 2 finale, while Trinity Valley made two mistakes.

Trinity Valley had a perfect score in the finals, while Navarro was penalized for one error.

As their coach tries to encourage them, the Navarro team bursts into tears at the end, according to Stylecaster.

“Put your chins up,” she said.

Two days in a world, y’all put on a fantastic show.

You all put in a lot of effort.

Nothing can be regretted.

You are the one who has put in the time and effort.

“You can’t be dissatisfied with the work you put in when you walk out of here.”

We worked our tails off, I tell you.

We gave it our all.

“But, as we all know, cheerleading is a game where anything can happen.”

“Hold your heads high and be proud of the work we put in and the routine we followed.

That is how I anticipate you acting.”

Since 2000, the Navarro College Cheer Team has won 14 National Championships.

Since 2012, the team has won the NCA Grand National Championship five times.

On April 6, 2022, the NCA and NDA College Nationals will be held.

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.