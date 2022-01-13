Here is the complete list of winners for the ITV skating show Dancing On Ice.

Here is the complete list of winners from the ITV skating show Dancing On Ice.

Who took home the title of Dancing On Ice on ITV?

DANCING ON ICE has returned for a second season, with a slew of celebrities vying for the judges’ approval.

However, each series can only have one winner, and this fortunate group has won the title every year since 2006.

Sonny Jay of Capital Radio is the current Dancing On Ice champion with his professional partner Angela Egan.

He beat Faye Brookes and Colin Jackson, who came in second and third, respectively, in the final.

In the final, the three remaining celebrities competed for the title of champion, with Sonny taking the public vote.

“Thank you so much,” Sonny said.

Joe Swash, who defeated Perri Kiely in the live final, was voted series 12 winner by Dancing On Ice 2020 viewers.

Despite struggling in the early stages of the competition, actor and TV presenter Joe and partner Alex Murphy rose from the ashes to win the title.

Some viewers were overjoyed to see dark horse Joe, who is engaged to Stacey Solomon, win after starting the season at the bottom of the leaderboard.

However, when Diversity star Perri was eliminated after his “outstanding” Boléro performance, some viewers were taken aback, claiming he had been “robbed.”

A stunned Joe looked overjoyed as he was crowned champion.

“Honestly, sharing it with Alex has been the most incredible experience…” he said.

James Jordan and Alexandra Schauman were the overall winners.

Second place went to Wes Nelson, and third place went to Saara Aalto.

“I can’t believe it,” James, who was suffering from a shoulder injury at the time, said as he lifted the trophy, fighting back tears.

Oh, my God, you have me speechless.

“I couldn’t possibly have given it any more.”

He claimed that defeating Wes was the only reason he had to put in so much effort.

Each of the three finalists skated two routines, one new and one from earlier in the competition’s 10-week run.

On their first skate, Wes and Saara both received a perfect score of 40 out of 40, while James placed second with a score of 39 out of 40.

For his second performance, he drew it up again, and the panel gave all three of them a score of 40.

In the final, Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer defeated Brooke Vincent and Max Evans.

In an action-packed final, the duo wowed the audience and judges with a series of breathtaking routines.

Jake, who has appeared on The X Factor and I’m A Celebrity, joked, “I might not have to do any more reality shows now!”

Ray Quinn made history when he became the first person in history to win…

Infosurhoy’s latest updates

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy