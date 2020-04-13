Who’ll find love on FEMAIL’s virtual date? This week it’s Zoe, 33, and Corrado, 40

I’ve had a few relationships, but nothing long-term. For the past two years I haven’t dated as much as I’ve been too busy with work, but I’m now looking for a partner.

I was a bit nervous because we were not meeting in person.

It’s important to make an effort from a psychological point of view, so I wore a nice black top and jeans, but I did keep my slippers on. As I was getting dressed up I put on my good underwear, then wondered why!

I had food and a glass of wine ready. I even lit candles for the table, which he thought was funny.

I thought he was very attractive, with the loveliest smile. He had a nice shirt on and looked friendly and relaxed, which put me at ease.

Corrado doesn’t do small talk, which I like. We chatted about everything from Covid-19 conspiracy theories to our lives. He’s clearly an intelligent and interesting person.

At first I felt I was asking more questions and I wondered if he wasn’t interested in me, but he was keen to hear about my work as an author. I’ve had four romantic comedies published, and when I told him my debut was about dating he told me he was going to read it.

I did find it strange not being able to see all of him. At one point I asked him for a close-up of his eyes and he obliged. It was hard to read body language and judge the chemistry.

I was holding my phone and he considerately suggested I put it on the table at one point so I could eat — he had a nice view of my ceiling!

It’s so hard to flirt virtually, but we talked for more than two hours and were still going strong when the connection broke up. We tried to reconnect, then texted for a while.

We agreed to meet up after the lockdown. We had none of the stress over whether to kiss. I think all first dates should be virtual.

I think he found me interesting and respected that I’m creative.

I would introduce him to my friends and my mum would like him. He’s genuine, and it was lovely when he said he missed his students. I’ve found the isolation hard as I live alone, so this was uplifting.

I’ve been in one long-term relationship of seven years.

I was worried my date might ask for a virtual tour of my house — it’s a real mess at the moment — and that the wifi would cut out, which would make the date stressful.

I was delighted to see such a pretty face on my screen. I think Zoe has lovely eyes. It was great she had made such an effort — she even lit candles for the table. Initially the video was blurred, which was a shame, but we swapped to our smartphones so I could appreciate her beauty even more.

Zoe has a great spark and a positive vibe, and it was a pleasure to speak to her. We bonded over our takeaways — she found pork in her vegan dish, which she fed to her dog, Bella. I love animals, so was delighted to meet her.

Zoe is driven by her passion for writing, and I was impressed by the fact she’s a published novelist. We talked about the pandemic and speculated about future scenarios — I think she got some inspiration for her next book.

We found out that the platform we were planning to use doesn’t allow video, so we swapped to another app on our computers. The image was so bad that after half an hour we had a break, then video-chatted on our phones. The picture was much better.

I think we connected when we were sharing our passions for writing and music respectively. She said: ‘At times I get so carried away by my writing that I’m worried about losing my social life.’ I often find myself being swallowed by the creative process, too.

We agreed to catch up after the lockdown — anywhere no internet connection is needed!

Before saying goodbye, she told me she found me interesting. I hope she enjoyed my company.

I’m sure they would find her interesting and lovely, like I did. I’m Italian and most of my family is back in Italy, so it’s a worrying time; this was a good distraction.

