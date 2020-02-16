Who’ll find love on our blind date? This week it’s Carlotta, 28, and John, 31

I moved to London from Italy six years ago and, on my second day here, I met my first British boyfriend.

We were together for six months, which is quite a long time for me. Since then, I haven’t been in a serious relationship.

No. I haven’t been on a blind date before, but I tried not to give it too much thought beforehand.

Extremely positive. Initially, John seemed shy and talked quite a lot to cover up his nerves. But I could tell he’s a nice person. After the first five minutes there wasn’t a pause in the conversation. I was surprised at how well matched we are.

John is a genuine Londoner — it’s not often you meet someone born and bred in the capital with the accent to match.

I told John about Vicenza, the city in northern Italy where I’m from, and how it differs from the south of Italy.

At one point we were talking about animals and he showed me pictures of his five cats. While five seems like a lot, I really warmed to the idea. I grew up in the countryside and have been surrounded by animals my whole life.

We’re both vegans and we chatted about why we changed our lifestyles. Everything changed for me after I researched the food industry for my university dissertation.

No, although we drank five beers each, so the alcohol flowed.

I did flirt with John, as he is good looking. I worried that it might not have been the right thing to do, as it was a blind date. But it was fun! We had another drink after our meal and were the last to leave the restaurant.

We exchanged numbers and have been in touch since — so, yes, we’re seeing each other again. John is attractive and interesting, so why not?

Yes, our lips touched at the end of the date. He does seem keen to see me again, too.

I talk a lot. Everyone says so and it is true.

Yes, but my Italian family might struggle with his London accent.

I was engaged to a French girl in my 20s, but things between us fizzled out when she moved back to France.

I’ve been a vegan for ten years and, as a result, I’m a good cook. I don’t exclusively date women who are vegan, but it helps.

I have been on one blind date before, when I was a student, and I had a great time, so I wasn’t nervous beforehand.

Spot on! Carlotta had arrived just before me for our lunch date at Yuu Kitchen in Mayfair, London. She stood up when she saw me and immediately went in for a hug.

She ticks every box. She’s tall with a nice smile and was friendly. She was also dressed very nicely.

Yes, because Carlotta can — and does — talk a lot. We covered our hobbies and talked about veganism, too. I also showed her pictures of my cats, which I think she liked. We had four beers with our meal and another one afterwards outside.

Neither of us could use the chopsticks that came with the dishes. While we would have preferred forks, we persevered.

There was a little bit of flirting going on, yes, and we’re planning to see one another again.

We got on really well and it was obvious we liked one another — I think she was surprised to be matched with someone who is genuinely from London! We exchanged numbers quite naturally.

We walked to the Tube together and, after the barriers, we turned to say goodbye. There were other passengers everywhere, so we had a quick kiss on the lips in front of hundreds of people.

It wasn’t until a while afterwards that I realised we’d had a Love Actually moment.

I hope she likes me and that she enjoyed my company.

My mum would really like Carlotta: she’s got a proper job, talks a lot and is friendly.