Who’ll find love on our blind date? This week it’s Sian, 61, and Mike, 67

I married at 26, divorced at 39, and have been dating on and off ever since with no luck.

About five years ago, I dated a man who was engaged to another woman, unbeknown to me. It was pretty upsetting.

I was running 15 minutes late and was flustered when I arrived. I would have liked to have had a moment to catch my breath, but Mike began questioning me as soon as I sat down.

Most of his initial questions were normal date questions, but some were more personal. I felt a bit overwhelmed. I’m sure he was just trying to make me feel welcome, but it was too much at first.

Mike was very chatty and didn’t seem to allow for any comfortable breaks in the conversation. My style is more relaxed. But he did show an interest in my hypnotherapy work.

While I prefer to focus on the here and now, rather than on past relationships, Mike talked a lot about his romantic history. He even showed me photos of his childhood and early adulthood, which I thought strange on a first date.

As a therapist, I’m a good listener, so I just slipped into that role.

I would have liked to have had more time to soak up the atmosphere of the restaurant but, because of the pace of the conversation, I felt I rather missed out.

Not for me — we have different personalities. I’m quite old-fashioned and like the simple things in life, while Mike is into technology and has an Alexa device in every room of his house.

The best part was walking to the station together and sharing the same train. We chatted more easily after the date.

NO. Mike gave me his card and I probably will get in touch. He offered to be my plus-one for a wedding I have coming up, but I feel we are just too different.

He said he’d like to see me again, but there wasn’t any chemistry between us.

PROBABLY not. I’m happy being single and I’m enjoying this time of my life.

Since my divorce 20 years ago, I’ve had three good relationships and a few shorter liaisons. I tried internet dating a few years ago, and still do occasionally. My last girlfriend made me lose 2 st — I feel and look much better.

I wasn’t nervous. I made sure to get to the restaurant first. I have sometimes been described as a knight in shining armour, albeit the armour is now a bit tarnished.

Sian is attractive, tall and was wearing a lovely blue dress. However, she was a bit late and was flustered. It was a shame, as I hadn’t minded in the slightest.

I can talk for England so I took the lead as Sian seemed nervous. But she is a warm, articulate lady, and we had some serious discussions about relationships.

I kept the conversation going, but I think that’s because Sian is a bit out of practice, and she also has a slight hearing problem. I’m not sure we had a lot in common.

It was a lovely date and we were well behaved. Sadly, we were both on the fizzy water! I would have had a glass of wine if she had ordered one.

I didn’t feel there was any chemistry. She was lovely company, but I need someone I can have more of a conversation with.

She said she had a family wedding coming up but no one to take, so I offered to be her plus-one. It’s hard attending events on your own.

We didn’t swap numbers, but I gave her my card. She didn’t volunteer her number, but said she would be in touch.

We travelled on the train together and I gave her a hug and a kiss on the cheek before jumping off at my stop.

I have no idea. She didn’t give much away and I had the feeling she found the date a little overwhelming. I know she would like to meet someone and I think she’d make the right man happy.

I don’t think we have a romantic future, but I would definitely meet up again and I wouldn’t have missed the date for the world.