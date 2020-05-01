Who’ll find love on our virtual date? This week it’s Felicity, 40, and James, 40,

I’ve been single for most of my 30s because I focused on my career. The last long-term relationship I had was five years ago, when I lived in New York for 15 months. We lived together, but I returned to the UK after it ended. I use dating apps, but I am selective — which is probably why I’m still single.

I’ve been on blind dates before, but I’ve never been on a virtual date. Still, I wasn’t nervous — after all, we’re both in lockdown.

While James is attractive, he was just wearing a T-shirt. To me that said he hadn’t made much effort, whereas I wore a dress and make-up, and prepped a couple of gin and tonics, as well as a takeaway.

We talked about James’s work. Although he asked me a few questions, I got the impression he wasn’t interested. As the date progressed I came to the conclusion that James doesn’t have time for a girlfriend because he’s too driven.

The conversation was mainly about our professional lives, and there wasn’t much humour.

Almost two hours into our virtual date James started looking at another screen to check his emails. I wrapped things up.

James is good-looking, but there was no chemistry. It doesn’t help that he was clearly more focused on his work. While I was set up on my laptop so I could enjoy my takeaway, James walked around his house on his laptop because he hadn’t got any food or drinks ready. It didn’t feel like a date.

I believe James does date quite a bit when he has the time, but I don’t think he is interested in settling down.

I’ve got no idea. I listened and agreed with him for almost two hours. I suspect he would say I’m easy to talk to, but he didn’t compliment me on anything.

I’m quite surprised James is 40 because he came across as much younger. I had a debrief with my friends and they unanimously concluded that James isn’t for me.

I’m looking for someone who enjoys lively, sparkling conversation and some banter. James’s business has taken over his life. We definitely won’t be keeping in touch.

I have had two long-term relationships in the past 15 years. I was with one girlfriend for four years in my 20s and, until recently, I was in an 11-year relationship. It was very ‘on and off’, and we split permanently a year ago.

I’ve been dating casually ever since, but it’s definitely harder at 40 than at 20.

Even though I’ve been on a couple of virtual dates since lockdown began, I was nervous. I was conscious about how I looked on the screen.

For the first 15 minutes of the date I was concerned about the camera giving me a bad angle. I occasionally checked that I didn’t have half my head cut off or was too close to the camera.

I just wore the clothes I was in during the day, with a nice jacket.

Felicity is attractive but I don’t think she’s my type. I only really saw her from the shoulders up, so I didn’t see what she was wearing.

It was a gorgeous Easter weekend evening, so I sat outside for most of the time. It didn’t feel like a date — rather like two friends chatting.

Felicity was keen to learn about my cocktail business. She told me a bit about her work in PR and her past relationships. I made a margarita at one point, with salt on the rim of the glass, which she enjoyed watching.

There were none, as we had lots to talk about. We knew nothing about one another so there was plenty of ground to cover.

No. we’re poles apart. We have different tastes and don’t mix in the same social circles.

I think she liked me, but only as a friend. The conversation didn’t falter, and we chatted for almost two hours. But two weeks ago I had an online date that went on for six hours because there was chemistry between us.

Felicity is a chatty and intelligent woman. While my friends would like her, we wouldn’t socialise together. I suspect she likes different clubs and bars to me.

