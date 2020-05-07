Who’ll find love on our virtual date? This week it’s Jess, 35, and David, 47,

I have a hectic social life and have worked all over the world. I’ve never stayed in a proper relationship for longer than three months.

In the past I have been attracted to ‘naughty’ boys, but now even my mum, a committed feminist, is asking me when I’ll settle down.

Most of my friends are male, so I’m comfortable chatting to men. Still, on this date for some reason I was too nervous to eat anything — though I think I broke the ice later when I swore by accident and David immediately laughed.

While in lockdown I’ve been hosting an online bar most evenings. I set it up using Facebook and Zoom to help people stay in touch. We have open-mic nights, music nights and a pub quiz.

David is lovely. He wore a T-shirt with a smart jacket, and has an incredible flat with one of the best kitchen lighting systems I’ve ever seen. The lights in it change colour — I was mesmerised.

He is clearly confident and happy with where he is in life. While the first 30 minutes were a bit interview-like, things got easier once my prosecco started flowing and David had had a couple of whiskies.

It took us a while to get going. It was pretty clear neither of us was used to dating online or via apps. I tend to meet people in real life, and the same goes for David. He told me about work and his companies.

None. We both have eclectic social circles and were surprised to discover we have past business partners in common.

David even advised me about trademarking an idea.

No, I can normally tell when members of the opposite sex fancy me, and I just didn’t get that spark from David. I trust my intuition.

He probably thought I was nervous and a little bit sweary at the start — which was true.

Meeting someone for a virtual date is a bit artificial. If we’d gone out for a drink, we’d have had a fabulous time.

David would fit into my world as a male friend. We linked up on social media afterwards and discovered we have a few mutual acquaintances.

I had a series of long-term relationships in my 20s, but I’ve been happily single since then.

In my 30s, life was crazy — when I wasn’t working, I was travelling.

No, I thrive in situations like this. I was once invited on a blind date holiday. My friend was going with his partner and another single girl, whom I met at the airport. We got along and it was great fun.

Jess is a lively, friendly and outgoing woman. My initial reaction to seeing her was that she’s pretty.

While I don’t usually drink at home, she got stuck into a bottle of prosecco, so I had a couple of whiskies.

The last time I had a drink was six weeks ago while skiing in Meribel in France — I got back just before lockdown.

Absolutely. Once we had got through the usual topics of the coronavirus and lockdown we had a lively and fun conversation. It didn’t feel like an interview. I discovered that Jess is a musician and loves performing.

I was confused when the name ‘Patsy’ came up on my screen when I called Jess, but it was because she was using her mum’s computer. Her mum was in the background and I was able to say hi, which felt like a nice thing to do.

Before we spoke I changed into a cool T-shirt and jacket. I’d brushed my teeth and was about to apply aftershave when I remembered it was an online date!

I felt there was no romantic chemistry. On a platonic level, Jess is great company. If we’d gone on a date in real life we would have had a lot of fun, but probably no romance.

I suspect she likes me, but as a friend only. I don’t mind saying that, as when there is a spark it is usually mutual.

The party-going friends of my social group would love Jess.

