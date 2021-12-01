Who’s Dated Who on ‘Below Deck’ and Its Spinoff Casts Over the Years

Who’s Dated Who on ‘Below Deck’ and Its Spinoff Casts Through the Years

The cast of Below Deck and its spinoff series will go to great lengths for love… or at the very least a fun crew hookup.

There have been plenty of romances to watch unfold over the course of the Bravo series’ seven seasons and more than 100 episodes.

Viewers have a lot to keep up with when it comes to Below Deck Mediterranean flings and Below Deck Sailing Yacht relationships.

Rocky Dakota and Eddie Lucas of Below Deck served as examples of what not to do while yachting for crew members.

In January 2020, Chief Stewardess Kate Chastain said on Bravo’s Daily Dish that the season 3 secret hookup “ruined it for everyone” going forward.

“This is why, Eddie and Rocky, we can’t have nice things,” she joked.

“It was short-lived, but everyone had a good time.”

“That wasn’t a romance,” Captain Lee Rosbach said of Eddie’s dramatic relationship with Rocky, who cheated on his girlfriend with Rocky.

Despite the fact that Rocky and Eddie’s relationship was difficult for many on board the ship, the following season brought Ben Robinson and Emily Warburton-Adams’ sweet romance.

The couple stayed onshore for a while as well, but called it quits in 2017.

“He’s a fantastic human being.”

It was a lot of fun, with things popping up all of the time.

“I loved it,” Emily said of the couple’s time in Florida in a May 2020 episode of Life After Bravo.

“I was in and out of the UK, but we were very happy living together.”

Because we were constantly on the move, it was exciting.

It was as if we were constantly on the move.”

Below Deck Med featured many memorable couples over the course of its five seasons, including Malia White’s two beaus.

During season 2, she had a brief relationship with Wes Walton, and her current boyfriend, Tom Checketts, joined the cast in season 5.

Malia and Tom split up in September 2020 after dating for more than a year.

“Tom and I, yes, we’ve broken up.

The details that surround it all.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Who’s Dated Who on ‘Below Deck’ and Its Spinoff Casts Through the Years

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

‘Below Deck’ and Its Spinoff Casts Through the Years: A Guide to Who’s Dated Who