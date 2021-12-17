Who’s in Betty White: A Birthday Celebration at 100 Years Young?

Betty White: A Birthday Celebration at 100 Years Young stars who?

Betty White, an actress, will celebrate her 100th birthday next month with a one-day-only theatrical event featuring a star-studded lineup.

In honor of White’s 100th birthday, Jan.

The film will be shown in 900 theaters across the country on July 17, 2022.

The film, directed by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, follows White throughout her day, including behind-the-scenes on set, working with her office staff, entertaining at home, lending her voice as an animal advocate, and transporting viewers to White’s actual birthday party.

Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick, and Jennifer Love Hewitt are among the big-name guests.

White’s roles in The Golden Girls, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, hosting Saturday Night Live, and a remarkable lost episode from her sitcom days will all be featured in the film.

Tickets for the film are now available for purchase.

On January 17, 2022, it will be released in select theaters for one day only.

White is well-known in the entertainment industry for being one of the first women to assert their power in front of and behind the camera.

With Life with Elizabeth, she became the first woman to work both in front of and behind the camera on a sitcom, earning her the honorary title of Mayor of Hollywood in 1955.

Sue Ann Nivens on CBS’s Mary Tyler Moore Show, Rose Nylund on NBC’s The Golden Girls, and Elka Ostrovsky on TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland have made her well-known and respected.

White has starred in a number of notable projects, including CBS’s The Bold and the Beautiful and ABC’s Boston Legal, as well as a number of films, including You Again, Annie’s Point, and Lake Placid.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, White has a net worth of (dollar)75 million dollars.

As one of the great pioneers of the entertainment industry, White had a long and illustrious career.

She is the longest-serving television entertainer of all time, with a career spanning more than eight decades.

She has also had success in the film industry, demonstrating her versatility and variety throughout her long career.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.