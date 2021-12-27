Who’s in the cast of Call the Midwife season 11?

CALL THE MIDWIFE is back for its 11th season, bringing back fans’ favorite nuns and nurses.

The BBC has already renewed the show for seasons 12 and 13.

With the help of the popular cast, fans will be transported back to the 1960s once more.

Helen George and EastEnders legend Cliff Parisi are among those set to return as the new season continues the show’s journey through the years at Nonnatus House in London’s East End.

Jenny began her career as a child actress when she was 12 years old, when she starred in the film East of Sudan.

She’s had a varied career since then, appearing in films such as Logan’s Run, An American Werewolf in London, and, most recently, Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The Snow Goose and Spooks are two of her TV credits.

Judy Parfitt is a BAFTA-nominated actress best known for her roles in Dolores Claiborne and Girl with a Pearl Earring.

She also appeared in the 2004 remake of Death on the Nile, as well as Little Dorrit, opposite David Suchet.

Tom Wrigglesworth’s Hang-Ups and Jessica Hynes’ suffragette sitcom Up the Women both featured Parfitt.

In 1987, Linda Bassett made her screen debut in the film American Playhouse, playing Gertrude Stein.

Her other credits include Sense and Sensibility, Twirlywoos, Calendar Girls, Kinky Boots, and The Hours, among others.

She portrayed Janet Swanton in the film Paris by Night.

Fenella Woolgar is an actress who has appeared on both stage and screen.

She’s appeared in a number of films, including the 2007 remake of St.

Judy, a 2019 biopic, and Trinian’s.

Woolgar has also appeared in the TV miniseries Jekyll and in the Doctor Who episode The Unicorn and the Wasp, in which she played Agatha Christie.

Stephen McGann is an English actor who made his stage debut in the West End musical Yakety Yak in 1982.

Stephen rose to national prominence as Sean Reynolds in Emmerdale from 1999 to 2002.

He has also appeared in the shows Casualty and The Bill.

Cliff Parisi is best known for his role in EastEnders as Minty Peterson.

He appeared as Walt in the Channel 4 drama Hollyoaks as a guest star.

Parisi also appeared as Arnie in the BBC drama Hustle as a guest star.

Sister Frances was cast in 2018 by Ella Bruccoleri.

She’s also appeared in the television show The Last Kingdom.

Ella’s first major television role following drama school is as the nun.

Helen is a musical theatre performer who made her debut in the smash hit The Woman in White.

She made her acting debut in the 2018 film…

