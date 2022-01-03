Who’s in the cast of Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon?

Since May of this year, HBO’s Game of Thrones has been off the air.

The network, on the other hand, has announced that a prequel to the popular show will air in 2022.

House of the Dragon has officially begun filming, and the highly anticipated series will feature some new faces.

The tale begins with the Targaryen empire, as described in George R R Martin’s book Fire and Blood.

The following people make up the cast:

Martin expressed his excitement for House of the Dragon on his website.

“For what it’s worth, I’m looking forward to House of the Dragon pretty eagerly,” he wrote on his website.

“OK, I’ll admit it: I’m not exactly objective.

And I’m pretty sure I know what you’re going to see.

(I, um, penned the book.)”

The prequel will focus on Emilia Clarke’s character Daenerys Targaryen’s ancestors.

The Dance of the Dragons, a historical event in Westeros, will be the focus of the film.

Following their father Viserys I’s death, Aegon II and Rhaenyra fought for the throne.

Every major family, including the Starks and Lannisters, is said to have been pitted against each other during the war.

As a result, many of House Targaryen’s powerful dragons were harmed, and some even died out.

Daenerys Targaryen, on the other hand, would hatch three eggs hundreds of years later.

The show’s exact premiere date is still unknown.

In the second half of 2022, it’s expected to be released.

According to E! News, production on House of the Dragon started in April 2021.

A tweet in April 2021 gave fans hope that a remake of the Game of Thrones finale was on the way.

“Winter is on its way,” the official account wrote.

Fans immediately began speculating about a possible remake and discussing the final episode.

“I’m currently re-watching the show, and it physically hurts to know how unsatisfying the finale is,” one fan wrote.

It would be a miracle if you could bring this franchise back.”

“Between us, I’m ALL IN on us pretending it’s early 2019, season 8 hasn’t happened yet, and doing the damn thing fresh,” a second said.

“It’s a secret!”

“Unless you erase and re-do season 8, no s** will come,” someone else responded.

“Please remake the final episode,” one user said.

It was a huge disappointment.”

On Change.org, a petition for a new final season of Game of Thrones has received over 1.85 million signatures.

