Who’s in the cast of HBO’s Insecure season 5?

INSECURE is a comedy-drama series that has aired on HBO for five seasons.

Get to know the cast of Season 5 of Insecure and their backstories.

On October 24, 2021, the hit series’ fifth season premiered.

Following that, episodes were released every Sunday.

The season’s final episode aired on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

According to HBO, the series explores the friendship of “two modern-day black women” created by Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore.

It tells the story of “their racy tribulations and uncomfortable experiences.”

“As best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) navigate the difficult professional and personal terrain of Los Angeles, they face the challenges of being black women who defy all stereotypes.”

Rae is an actress, writer, and producer from the United States. She is 36 years old.

Before becoming the co-creator, co-writer, and star of Insecure, she gained fame for her work on the web series Awkward Black Girl.

She’s been nominated for a number of Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Awards.

Issa Dee, her character, is the main character in Insecure.

Ellis is a 40-year-old actor from the United States.

He landed a role on BET’s The Game in 2013.

Insecure casts him as Lawrence Walker.

Elmore is an actress from the United States who is 34 years old.

Her role in the television series The Last Ship made her famous.

On Insecure, she portrays Condola Hayes.

Orji, a Nigerian-American actress and comedian, is 38 years old.

Oprah Winfrey and David Oyelowo are producing the Disney(plus) series First Gen, which is based on her personal life.

On Insecure, she portrays Issa Carter’s best friend Molly Carter.

Rothwell, 41, is a writer, actress, teacher, and comedian from the United States.

She rose to prominence as a writer on Saturday Night Live in 2014, and most recently portrayed Belinda on HBO’s White Lotus.

On Insecure, she plays Kelli Prenny.

Seales is an actress and comedian from the United States. She is 40 years old.

Her first stand-up comedy special, I Be Knowin, was released on HBO in 2019.

Insecure casts her as Tiffany DuBois.

HBO and HBO Max have the fifth season of Insecure available.

It costs (dollar)9.99 per month (with ads) or (dollar)14.99 per month (ad-free) to stream the entire season (or (dollar)99.99(dollar)149.99 per year).

For the time being, it’s only in English.

