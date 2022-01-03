Who’s in the cast of Netflix’s drama film, The Lost Daughter?

MAGGIE Gyllenhaal wrote and directed the film adaptation of Elena Ferrante’s novel The Lost Daughter.

On December 31, 2021, the film was released on Netflix.

Olivia Colman is an English actress who has appeared in shows such as Hot Fuzz and The Crown.

Leda is a middle-aged college professor struggling with depression while raising her children in The Lost Daughter.

Dakota Johnson plays Nina, a new mother who has an odd relationship with Leda.

Dakota is a model and actress who is best known for her role in the Fifty Shades franchise.

Jessie Buckley portrays Leda Caruso’s younger self in flashback scenes throughout the film.

Buckley became famous in 2008 after appearing on the BBC reality competition show I’d Do Anything.

Will is a young pool attendant on the Greek island where Leda is staying, and she develops a crush on him.

Paul Mescal, best known for his role on Hulu’s Normal People, portrays him.

Nina’s sister-in-law Callie is expecting a baby.

In the hit television show Succession, Dagmara plays Karolina.

Joe is Leda’s husband and the father of her three children.

In the 2021 drama Spencer, Jack Farthing plays Charles, Prince of Wales.

Nina’s husband, Toni, is a controlling woman, according to her.

Oliver Jackson-Cohen, an English actor and model best known for his role in The Haunting of Hill House, plays him.

Lyle is the caretaker of the land where Leda is vacationing in Greece in the film.

Ed Harris is best known for his roles in movies like Apollo 13 and The Truman Show.

Nina learns that Leda had an affair with her professor, played by Peter Sarsgaard.

Sarsgaard made his acting debut in the 1995 film Dead Man Walking.

The Lost Daughter had a limited theatrical release on December 17, 2021, in select theaters across the country.

Netflix has made the film available for viewing.

