Who’s in the cast of Netflix’s Stay Close?

Who is in the cast of the Netflix limited series Stay Close?

STAY CLOSE is Netflix’s newest limited series, starring a cast of Hollywood A-Listers.

The show premiered on December 31, 2021, and it has already become a fan favorite.

Stay Close has the following cast members:

Cush Jumbo, 36, is a British actress and writer who was born on September 23, 1985.

On Stay Close, she plays Megan Pierce.

She’s appeared in a number of productions over the years, including The Good Wife, a CBS legal drama, and The Good Fight, a CBS All Access spin-off.

She has been married to Sean Griffin since 2014.

Richard Armitage, an English actor, was born on August 22, 1971.

On Stay Close, he plays Ray Levine.

He’s appeared in a number of films over the years, including Hannibal, The Crucible, Berlin Station, The Stranger, and Castlevania.

Armitage is best known for his role as Thorin in The Hobbit films.

Daniel Francis, who plays Dave Shaw in the film Stay Close, is a classically trained actor.

Small Axe, Once Upon a Time, and Fast Girls are just a few of the productions he’s appeared in over the years.

Jo Joyner is a 44-year-old English actress who was born on May 24, 1977.

On Stay Close, she plays Erin Cartwright.

She has appeared in a number of productions over the years, including BBC's EastEnders, Ackley Bridge, Swinging, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators.

She has been married to Neil Madden since 2007.

Bethany Antonia, an English actress, was born on December 25, 1997, in London.

On Stay Close, she plays Kayleigh Shaw.

Get Even, Pin Cushion, Stath Lets Flats, and There’s Always Hope are just a few of the films she’s appeared in over the years.

James Nesbitt, a Northern Irish actor and TV presenter, was born on January 15, 1965.

On the show Stay Close, he plays Michael Broome.

He has appeared in films such as Waking Ned Devine, Match Point, Bloody Sunday, and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey over the years.

Sarah Parish, an English actress, was born on June 7, 1968.

On Stay Close, she plays Lorraine Griggs.

She has appeared in a number of films and television shows over the years, including The Pillars of the Earth, Peak Practice, Hearts and Bones, Cutting It, Doctor Who, Mistresses, and HBO’s Industry.

She has been married to English actor James Murray since 2007.

Eddie Izzard, Hyoie O’Grady, Poppy Gilbert, Jack Shalloo, Rachel Andrews, and Youssef… are among the supporting cast members.

