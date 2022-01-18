Who’s in the cast of Summer House?

Who is in the Summer House cast?

BRAVO’S SUMMER HOUSE has returned to the Hamptons for its sixth season.

After spending last summer quarantining together, the housemates are back to their usual routine of working during the week in New York and spending weekends in the East.

Hubbard first appeared in season 1 of Bravo’s Summer House in 2017.

She starred in the Winter House crossover of Southern Charm and Summer House in 2021.

She also founded Hubb House PR, a New York City public relations firm.

Hubbard had a fling with costar Everett Weston during the first three seasons of Summer House.

She moved on with Stephen Traversie during season 4 of Bravo’s show, but the couple announced their breakup in January 2021 after nearly two years together.

Cooke, who played Summer House’s party boy, has thanked Bravo for keeping him and his wife, co-star Amanda Batula, together.

Cooke used to be known as a frat boy who threw wild parties that were fun to watch.

He also credits the show with allowing him to marry and start his own company, Loverboy.

Radke is a charming young professional from Pittsburgh who now resides in New York.

According to his description on Bravo’s website, he has grown into the best version of himself after a difficult summer last year, and is putting his physical and mental health first.

On July 24, 1991, Batula was born in Hillsborough, New Jersey.

Batula has been a part of Summer House since its inception in 2017, but she did not join the cast as a full-time member until season two.

During the first season, Batula began dating Cooke, another cast member, and they married in 2018.

On September 25, 2021, they married.

She now works for Cooke’s company, Loverboy.

In the summer, Olivera is a reality star, but during the rest of the year, she works as a product manager.

The Bravo series cast member has a strict schedule when working remotely in the Montauk, Long Island-based mansion.

Olivera told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that her “background has always been in finance,” but that she switched to technology five years ago and now works in both fields through the financial technology industry.

DeSorbo was born and raised in New York and is of Italian descent.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism from The College of Saint Rose in 2015.

After more than a year together, she ended her relationship with Perry Rahbar in 2020.

Craig Conover, the star of Southern Charm, is her current boyfriend…

