Who’s in the cast of The Bachelor 2022 season 26?

After Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, CLAYTON Echard was chosen as the Bachelor for season 26.

“I’m just a Midwest guy from Missouri who just wants to find love,” Echard said in the Bachelor’s first teaser.

In Season 26, Clayton’s leading ladies are:

Clayton Echard, 28, has been named the new Bachelor for Season 26 of the show.

He was reportedly a professional football player and hails from Eureka, Missouri.

Echard was drafted into the National Football League four years later after playing for the Missouri Tigers in 2012.

He was signed by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016.

He left the NFL at some point, but according to his Instagram bio, he now works in orthopedic sales.

Bachelor Clayton Echard was spotted at the Galveston Pleasure Pier in Texas with a woman who appeared to be Russell, according to RealitySteve creator Steve Carbone.

Echard was chosen as The Bachelor for season 26 because he is a “wholesome midwestern gentleman,” as he competed for an engagement with Michelle Young during season 18 of The Bachelorette.

Carbone keeps a close eye on The Bachelor and provides regular updates – as well as spoilers – on the show’s filming.

The pier was closed to the public while the two had a one-on-one date on the rides, he announced on Twitter.

“I’m pretty sure Clayton’s 1-on-1 date at the Galveston Pleasure Pier is with Serene Russell,” Carbone wrote on his Twitter account on October 13.

The roller coaster was also enjoyed by them.

Because the pier was closed to the public, they had the entire pier to themselves.”

The Bachelor season 26 will premiere on ABC on January 3, 2022.

On Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and DIRECTV Stream, fans can watch past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.