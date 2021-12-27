Who’s in the Licorice Pizza cast?

Who is in Licorice Pizza’s ensemble cast?

Licorice Pizza, a comedy/drama film with a star-studded cast, has been nominated for a GOLDEN GLOBAL AWARD.

Some of the characters in the film are based on classic Hollywood actors, and the cast assists in bringing these characters to life on the big screen.

Licorice Pizza was released on December 25, 2021, and has already generated a lot of buzz.

The film is set in 1973 in San Fernando Valley, California, and tells the story of a young couple coming of age.

The film received a 92 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, an entertainment review website.

According to the website’s review, “Licorice Pizza finds Paul Thomas Anderson shifting into a surprisingly comfortable gear – and getting potentially star-making performances out of his fresh-faced leads.”

Paul Thomas Anderson directs the ensemble cast of Licorice Pizza.

Boogie Nights, Magnolia, and There Will Be Blood are among Anderson’s other popular films.

Anderson directs well-known actors in the film, including:

Alana Haim portrays Alana Kane, one of the main characters in the film.

She plays a photographer’s assistant who falls in and out of love with Cooper Hoffman’s character in the film.

Alana Haim is a member of the pop-rock band Haim, which she formed with two of her sisters.

Gary Valentine, Alana Kane’s love interest and one of the film’s central characters, is played by Cooper Hoffman.

Hoffman’s character is based on Tom Hanks’ business partner Gary Goetzman.

Hoffman is also the son of Philip Seymour Hoffman, the late actor.

Sean Penn’s character in Licorice Pizza is based on William Holden, a legendary Hollywood actor.

Penn’s character, Jack Holden, is a fictional co-star of Alana Kane in one of her early films.

In Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, Bradley Cooper also appears.

Cooper plays Jon Peters, a real-life movie producer, in the film.

Jon Peters is best known for bringing the first Superman trilogy to theaters.

Maya Rudolph, John C Reilly, and Tom Waits are among the cast members of Licorice Pizza.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS and like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.