Who’s in the Netflix series Griselda’s cast?

Griselda: Who is in the Netflix series’ cast?

GRISELDA is based on Griselda Blanco, a Colombian businesswoman who founded one of the world’s wealthiest cartels.

Netflix revealed plans for a streaming miniseries based on Blanco’s life on November 3, 2021.

Sofa Vergara, who plays Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on ABC’s Modern Family, is a Columbian-American actress best known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett.

Among other films, Vergara has appeared in The Smurfs, New Year’s Eve, The Three Stooges, Machete Kills, Fading Gigolo, Chef, and Hot Pursuit.

In addition, she was the highest-paid actress in Hollywood in 2020, and she has been a judge on America’s Got Talent since the same year.

Alberto Guerra, a Cuban actor, was born on December 5, 1982.

With Telemundo’s Vale Todo, he began his acting career.

He also starred in Crime Diaries: The Candidate, a Netflix limited original series.

On Griselda, Guerra will take on the role of Dario.

Vanessa Ferlito, who has previously appeared in the crime dramas CSI: NY and NCIS: New Orleans, will play Isabel in the Griselda series.

Ferlito was born in Brooklyn, New York, to an Italian-American family and has appeared in a number of films, including Spider-Man 2, Man of the House, Gridiron Gang, Death Proof, Nothing Like the Holidays, Madea Goes to Jail, Julie and Julia, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, and Stand Up Guys.

Alberto Ammann Rey (born 1978 in Córdoba) is an Argentine actor.

He has appeared in numerous films, television shows, and theatrical productions, including the lead role in the Spanish film Cell 211, for which he received the Goya Award for Best New Actor.

He’s also known for his roles as Pacho Herrera in Narcos and Narcos: Mexico.

Alberto Bravo will be played by Ammann in Griselda.

Christian Tappan (born February 19, 1972) is a Mexican-Columbian television actor who plays Arturo on Griselda.

He is best known for his roles in soap operas and television shows in Mexico and Columbia.

At the age of five, Tappan appeared in several television commercials.

When he was six years old, his parents moved to Columbia, and he went on to star in the series Décimo Grado.

Diego Trujillo, a Columbian actor, has appeared in a number of films and television shows.

He is best known for his role as Walter Blanco in Metástasis, a Colombian adaptation of Breaking Bad, and will now be able to add Griselda to his resume.

He has a long history in television, having appeared in a number of telenovelas since 1993.

In the year 2000, he made his feature film debut in…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.