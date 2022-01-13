Who’s in the Peacemaker cast?

Who is in the Peacemaker cast?

Peacemaker, an HBO Max show, premiered on January 13, 2022, with a unique opening sequence.

The opening credits of Peacemaker were dubbed “ridiculous” and “memorable” by Newsweek.

The cast of Peacemaker includes both well-known actors and newcomers.

John Cena plays the main character in Peacemaker.

The premise of the show revolves around an antihero who strives for peace at all costs.

The cast members of HBO’s new Max show are listed below.

John Cena, 44, plays Peacemaker in the show.

“I believe that every character is motivated by what they believe to be right.

Peacemaker is intriguing to me because audiences have very different perspectives on it.

In an interview, Cena said, “And that’s fine.”

With a total net worth of (dollar)60 million, Cena is one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors.

Emilia Harcourt, played by Jennifer Holland, is also in the show.

Holland is a 35-year-old Chicago actress.

She is best known for her work on the Suicide Squad film.

In HBO’s Max, Freddie Stroma plays Adrian Chase.

Stroma is a 35-year-old London native.

Cormac McLaggen in the Harry Potter film series and Luke in A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song are two of the actor’s most well-known roles.

Danielle Brooks is a Georgia-based actress who is 32 years old.

Brooks is well-known for her roles in television shows such as Orange Is the New Black.

Close Enough, an HBO Max animated series, features her as Officer Pearle Watson.

In the show, Steve Agee, 52, portrays John Economos.

He, like Holland, is a member of The Suicide Squad.

On Comedy Central’s The Sarah Silverman Program, he portrays Steve Myron.

Auggie Smith is played by Robert Patrick in Peacemaker.

The 63-year-old actor is best known for his villainous roles.

On January 13, 2022, HBO Max will begin streaming Peacemaker.

Users can watch HBO Max on any smart device.

On January 15, at 7.15 p.m. ET, the show will be broadcast on HBO.

Peacemaker fans took to social media to express their feelings about the show.

HBO Max is releasing high-quality content, according to one source.

“I know they’re relieved squid game happened to keep the lights on,” the user tweeted. “hbo max is actively running netflix out of business.”

On social media, the tweet received more than 11K likes.

